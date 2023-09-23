Happy birthday. Your power grows as you cultivate respectful communication to a level that raises all around you. With active listening, empathy and openness you'll resolve conflict and create bonds that make for a heavenly interpersonal experience. More highlights: Your favorite kind of justice will be dealt -- poetic justice!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don't wait for others to bring the fun because they're looking to you. Things improve when you do one of these: take control, set the scene, make preparations, get ahead of the mood, issue personal invitations, take risks.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There's plenty to do, but you don't need to do it all today. Rushing around robs you of being truly present anywhere. The point is not how much you can accomplish, it's how well you enjoy yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You need more room. Look around at things that take up room and nothing else. Those can go to clear space for things that do something.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Making connections is an important part of your job even if it's not an official part of it. Don't underestimate the usefulness of casual bonds. You're able to learn and do so much more with the collective energy of other people.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sometimes you're afraid of bouncing from project to project without conclusion. But not everything should be pursued to conclusion. Determine what's worth finishing, then give yourself a break on the rest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Good luck should come with a warning label as it brings with it a menu of dangers. Most can be avoided with prudence, temperance, modesty and gradual pacing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're keeping a secret from yourself -- wanting something but being afraid to claim or attempt it. People around you feel the direction your energy is leaning, and their feedback will embolden you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Once you give your goal a time frame, you slip into a new, much more serious mode. To walk your talk, you'll first have to wean yourself off the distraction that takes so much of your attention and gives so little in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll experience natural beauty in a physical or metaphoric sense. As the American Indian Chief Seattle (for whom the city is named for) said, "Take only memories, leave nothing but footprints."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sunbathers on the beach and deep-sea divers both claim to love the ocean. One doesn't have to plunge to the depths to have great appreciation. But if you strive for a deeper knowledge of what you love today, you'll be richer for the reach.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Note that wanting something too much brings on distortions of perspective. Let go of needing things to go a certain way and accept the way a situation is unfolding naturally. All is working for your highest good.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're a dreamer, but also a doer. You'll have to take the first few steps on your own to show the Muses you mean business, but after that you will be guided to the next steps intuitively.