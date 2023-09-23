LIVE UPDATES: Hogs face No. 12 LSU on road

12:49, 1Q - Arkansas 0, LSU 0

Both offenses went three-and-out on their first drive of the game.

KJ Jefferson targeted Tyrone Broden twice, completing one for five yards, then kept the ball on third down. He came up two yards short and did not look particularly powerful doing so.

Defensively, Arkansas hit quarterback Jayden Daniels on first down, forced him to scramble on second down, then Malik Nabers dropped a would-be first down on third down. Nabers got up favoring his right shoulder.

The Razorbacks have the ball at their 44 when play resumes.

Pregame

Arkansas football faces its first road test of the season Saturday night against No. 12 LSU in Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers own a 43-23-2 record in the all-time series and have won 6 of the last 7 meetings. The Razorbacks, however, won 13-10 in Baton Rouge two seasons ago in Sam Pittman's second year leading the program.

Arkansas' last two wins in the series have come in Tiger Stadium. The last three games have been decided by three points.

The quarterbacks – LSU's Jayden Daniels and Arkansas' KJ Jefferson – are the primary attractions tonight. Daniels leads the SEC with 976 passing yards and 8 touchdowns against 1 interception. He has also rushed for 157 yards and a pair of scores.

Jefferson is 11th in the SEC in passing yards (629) and he has thrown 6 touchdowns and 1 interception, which came last week in the team's home loss to BYU. He has not topped 50 yards rushing in a game this season.

LSU is coming off a dominant road win over Mississippi State to begin SEC play. Wide receiver Malik Nabers had 13 catches for 239 yards and 2 scores in the game, and figures to be a player the Razorbacks must limit to find success.

For Arkansas, receiver Andrew Armstrong had 9 catches for 98 yards against the Cougars, and freshman tight end Luke Hasz had 78 receiving yards — ninth most by a Razorbacks tight end in the last 10 seasons.

Running back AJ Green leads Arkansas with 190 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Dating to last season, Green has rushed for more than 80 yards in three of his last four outings.

The Razorbacks tonight are in red pants, red jersey and red helmet.

According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders did not make the trip with the Razorbacks.