LONOKE 36, RIVERVIEW 14

SEARCY -- Bradon Allen accounted for three touchdowns to lead Lonoke (2-2, 1-0 4A-2) past Riverview (0-5, 0-1).

Allen scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another for the Jackrabbits.

Lonoke also had a kick return for a touchdown and Will Bedford returned an interception 65 yards for a score.

Trevion Greer scored two rushing touchdowns for the Raiders from 22 and 65 yards, respectively.