MOUNTAIN HOME 24, RUSSELLVILLE 21

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Kelso Haught kicked a 17-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Mountain Home (3-2, 1-3 6A-West) a victory over Russellville (1-4, 0-3).

Bombers quarterback Cade Yates passed for two touchdowns in the second quarter, including one to sophomore Carter Adkins for 21 yards.

Luke Jones accounted for three touchdowns for the Cyclones. He threw for a touchdown to Abel Abington and ran for two more.