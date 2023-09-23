Oaklawn hires new announcer

HOT SPRINGS -- Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort announced Friday that Matt Dinerman has been hired as the track announcer for the upcoming live thoroughbred racing season, which begins Dec. 8.

Dinerman, 31, comes to Hot Springs following a six-year stint as the track announcer at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley, Calif. He has also served as track announcer at the Sonoma County Fair meet in Santa Rosa, Calif., for the past two years.

"I'm honored to be selected for such a prestigious role, following in the footsteps of some very talented announcers," Dinerman said in a news release. "Oaklawn has tremendous racing with great field sizes, outstanding connections, top quality horses, and great purses. I look forward to my interaction with an enthusiastic and knowledgeable fan base and being part of the Oaklawn family."

A native of San Diego and graduate of Chapman University in Orange, Calif., Dinerman grew up attending races at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club near his home. While in high school, he worked as a stablehand for trainer John Sadler and later served as part of the Del Mar publicity department. In 2015, he was hired as the track announcer at Emerald Downs in Auburn, Wash., becoming one of the sport's youngest announcers.

Among his career high points, Dinerman points to his calling of the 2021 El Camino Real Derby at Golden Gate Fields, which was won by the eventual Preakness winner that year, Rombauer.

"We are excited to welcome Matt Dinerman to our racing team at Oaklawn," said Wayne Smith, Oaklawn' general manager. "He brings a passion and high-energy style to the announcer's booth that builds anticipation at each turn and reaches an exciting climax down the stretch and across the finish line. Oaklawn fans will be entertained and informed by Matt's style."

Dinerman has also worked in racing media, having served as a television racing analyst, and as a blogger by posting race analysis, making selections and offering wagering strategies.

Jim Byers, the track announcer at Long Star Park in Grand Prairie, Texas, took over as Oaklawn's announcer on an interim basis in March, replacing Vic Stauffer.