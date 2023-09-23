



BASEBALL

Doolittle retires

Sean Doolittle has decided to retire from baseball after more than a decade pitching in the majors that included helping the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019. Doolittle announced his decision Friday in a lengthy social media post. The left-handed reliever spent the bulk of his career with Washington and the Oakland Athletics, earning All-Star honors in 2014 and 2018. He thanked the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners for his brief time there, saying they gave him a better chance of landing on the Immaculate Grid. Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said the team knew it was getting a tremendous reliever and person with the trade for Doolittle in 2017, adding that proved to be correct. Doolittle appeared in 463 games since making his debut in 2012 with the Athletics, who drafted him in the first round in 2007 as a shortstop out of the University of Virginia.

Braves' ace back on IL

The Atlanta Braves placed ace Max Fried on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a recurring blister issue on his left index finger, with the hope that extra rest will have him ready for the NL division series. Fried (8-1) allowed one run on three hits over six innings in a 10-3 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, lowering his ERA to 2.55. But the Braves decided to shut him down for the rest of the regular season. The team hopes Fried will be able to go in either Game 1 or 2 of the NLDS. The NL East champion Braves have MLB's best record and already earned a bye to the second round of the playoffs.

Twins put rookie on IL

The Minnesota Twins placed third baseman Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Friday with a strained left hamstring, hoping the standout rookie can heal in time to return for the start of the playoffs. "We have to treat it like we would treat any other muscle injury right now. If he could play, he would be active and playing. He is not capable of that right now at the moment. I think we'll probably be making those decisions when the time comes," Manager Rocco Baldelli said. The Twins announced the move, retroactive to Thursday, before starting a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis said he has a Grade 1 strain, the mildest form of the injury. Baldelli called it a "Grade 1-plus." Lewis was pulled out of the game on Tuesday during his eighth inning at-bat after experiencing pain in the muscle. The first overall pick in the 2017 draft is batting .309 in 217 at-bats with 15 home runs, 52 RBI and a .921 OPS.

Two Cardinals end season

Third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Willson Contreras were placed on the 10-day injured list Friday by the St. Louis Cardinals, officially ending their seasons. Arenado was sidelined by lower back spasms while Contreras has left wrist tendinitis. The Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central, were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday night. Arenado, an All-Star for the eighth time this season, hit .266 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI. Contreras, in his first season with the Cardinals, hit .264 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI.

Surgery for Kopech

The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his right knee. The team said the 27-year-old Kopech had the surgery Friday morning and the recovery time is six to eight weeks. To take his spot on the roster, the club recalled righty Yohan Ramirez from Triple-A Charlotte. Kopech finished the season with a 5-12 record and a 5.43 ERA in 30 games, making 27 starts.

BASKETBALL

Wilson: WNBA's top defender

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was honored as the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in a row. She is the eighth player to win the award multiple times. Wilson received 32 of 60 votes from a national media panel. Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas was second with 24. No other player received more than three votes. In playing for the league's top-rated defense, Wilson also led the WNBA in defensive efficiency rating (93.2) and blocked shots (2.2). She was third in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and 10th in steals (1.4). This is the third time in four years Wilson led the league in blocked shots.

GOLF

Garcia in a 5-way tie

Sergio Garcia had an eagle and four birdies for a 5-under 66 on Friday, putting the Spaniard in a five-way share of the lead at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Hill, Ill., in LIV Golf's return after a five-week break. Louis Oosthuizen, Anirban Lahiri, Jediah Morgan and Sebastian Munoz also were at 66 on a day when it was hard for any of the 48 players to get any kind of separation. Phil Mickelson was among those who couldn't keep pace, posting a 74 for last in the field.

Smith on top in France

English golfer Jordan Smith coped well with the windy conditions to post a 7-under 64 and take a three-shot lead after the second round of the French Open on Friday. Smith began the day with five consecutive birdies and added four more on the back nine, but his charge was held back by two bogeys. He heads into today's third round with a 12-under total of 130. Ewen Ferguson's 67 moved him up to second place, while last year's runner-up Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark is among a group of six players sitting a further two strokes back at 7 under.

FOOTBALL

Young out vs. Seahawks

Andy Dalton will start for the Carolina Panthers at quarterback on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks after rookie Bryce Young was ruled out with a sprained ankle. Jake Luton will serve as Carolina's backup quarterback. Panthers Coach Frank Reich said Young is expected to miss 1-2 weeks, meaning his status for the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain. Reich said he's still "optimistic" Young might play against the Vikings after the progress he has made with his rehabilitation.

Broncos' safety out

The Denver Broncos will have to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' high-powered passing attack Sunday without star safety Justin Simmons, who was ruled out Friday with a hip injury that sidelined him all week. The Broncos will also be without oft-sidelined outside linebacker Randy Gregory for the second consecutive game. He suffered a hip injury last week. Defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. Simmons missed practice all week but did work on the side fields. He missed four games last year with a thigh injury but still tied for the league lead with six interceptions.

Atlanta Braves' Max Fried pitches during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud and pitching coach Rick Kranitz visits the mound to speak with starting pitcher Max Fried during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)



Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)







Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman



