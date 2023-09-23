Omolo, Wampus Cats dominate Gryphons

It didn’t take long for Conway to impose its will over visiting Little Rock Southwest on Friday night.

The Wampus Cats scored 35 points in the first quarter as they throttled the Gryphons 56-0 at John McConnell Stadium.

Dononyn Omolo threw four touchdown passes and ran for another in the first quarter for Conway (4-0, 1-0 7A-Central), which has outscored Southwest 160-0 (1-3, 0-1) in the teams’ three meetings. The Wampus Cats led 49-0 at halftime and didn’t have to do much in the second half.

Cris O’Neal caught touchdown passes of 8, 20 and 40 yards from Omolo within the game’s first nine minutes. Desmond Davidson scored on 5- and 14-yard runs. Kobe Irwin also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first half. Zac Kulbeth would close out the scoring with his 42-yard scoring pass from Wesley Tapp with 1:45 left in the third quarter for Conway, which travels to North Little Rock next week.