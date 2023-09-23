100 years ago

Sept. 23, 1923

RUSSELLVILLE -- Dogs are running horses a close race in Pope County, according to abstract of the tax assessments now being made by Assessor J. Wess Brown. The books show 2,400 horses assessed and 2,340 dogs. Other livestock is assessed as follows: Cattle, 12,348; mules, 6,077; goats, 1,097; hogs, 9,809. There are 1,243 automobiles and 2,934 wagons and other vehicles assessed. It is claimed most people are careless about assessing diamonds and jewelry, which is borne out by the fact that only 90 diamonds are assessed in Pope county.

50 years ago

Sept. 23, 1973

The State Fair and Livestock Show begins its 10-day run Friday, with this year's show reviving the tradition of a downtown parade. An array of country-western and rock entertainment, cowboys and other rodeo events, the lure of the midway and the Fair's original raison d'etre -- the displays of Arkansas' industrial and agricultural output -- also is planned. The parade ... will be the first parade in connection with the show since 1969.

25 years ago

Sept. 23, 1998

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge has thrown out the jury conviction of Tyson Foods Inc. executive Archie Schaffer III and acquitted him on charges he tried to buy influence for the poultry company with former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy. "I had about forgotten what getting good news felt like," Schaffer said Tuesday from his office at Tyson headquarters in Springdale. "Between being put through this trial and then my father passing away in July about three weeks later, it's been a rough year." The ruling, filed Tuesday, was signed a day earlier by U.S. District Judge James Robertson, who presided in June over Schaffer's two-week trial in Washington. Schaffer was found guilty June 26 of two felony counts of providing illegal gratuities. ... In overturning Schaffer's conviction, the judge said the $12,000 in gifts to Espy were not attempts to influence specific official actions by the agriculture secretary.

10 years ago

Sept. 23, 2013

A Bryant couple has established a scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in honor of their son, who was a freshman at the school when he died suddenly last month. Ryan Palludan, 18, died Aug. 18 in his sleep from a ruptured aorta. He is thought to have had an undiagnosed disorder of the body's connective tissue called Marfan syndrome, which can affect the heart and blood vessels, according to a university news release. The Ryan Palludan Memorial Scholarship will provide assistance to UALR students for the purchase of textbooks, with award preferences given to male students from Bryant who show financial need, declare a major in biology or nursing, and demonstrate academic achievement.