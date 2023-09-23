Police seek Arkansas victims of serial rape suspect arrested in California

A former North Little Rock man has been arrested in Los Angeles on serial rape and domestic violence charges, and police believe he may have abused more people during his time in Arkansas.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, faces multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence and stalking. He was arrested by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department in downtown Los Angeles on April 26.

Los Angeles detectives have determined that Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sex, according to a Friday post on Facebook from the North Little Rock Police Department. LAPD detectives think Hawkins has abused additional victims who have not been identified, and they want to speak with them as part of their investigation, the post says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD detectives at (213) 709-9017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to a toll-free number, 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit lapdonline.org.



