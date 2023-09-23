PRESCOTT 52, GURDON 7

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (4-1, 1-0 3A-5) notched a 45-point conference victory over Gurdon (2-3, 0-1).

Jah'Noah Harris, Pierce Yates, D'Wayne White, Jaylen Johnson, Addyx Williams and Decari Prater scored for the Curley Wolves.