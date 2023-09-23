News in brief: Rice farmers are set to get extra payment

Rice farmers are set to get extra payment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announced that rice farmers will receive an additional payment through the Farm Service Agency's Rice Production Program, which provides up to $250 million in assistance to rice farmers based on 2022 rice acres.

H.R. 2617, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, provided the authority and funding for the USDA to make payments to rice producers based on data on file with it, including planted acres and acres prevented from being planted.

As part of the Farm Service Agency's efforts to streamline and simplify the delivery of additional Rice Production Program benefits, farmers are not required to submit a new application for the additional payment. Farmers with a previously approved Rice Production Program application and who received an initial program payment will see an additional payment of 0.28 cents per pound based on reported data.

The FSA made an initial payment to eligible producers at a reduced payment rate of 1 cent per pound, making the total overall payment rate 1.28 cents per pound.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas State sets workshop schedule

The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Arkansas State University will host a series of marketing workshops and sessions this fall. The center provides guidance to small business owners and entrepreneurs on planning, financial analysis, market research, loan packaging, growth and expansion, marketing and profitability.

Events include:

Oct. 24, Laura Miller, director of the center, along with Rheanna Branscum, center business consultant, will lead the class "Marketing Your Small Business" from 10 a.m. until noon at the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, 409 Vine St.

Oct. 25, Miller will be at the Spring River Innovation Hub, 7 Cherokee Village Mall in Cherokee Village. Consulting sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 1, online class "Building a Smart Online Marketing Strategy," led by Melissa Forziat of Melissa Forziat Events and Marketing from 2-3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2, Miller and Branscum will lead the class "Marketing Your Small Business" at the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce, 201 Hazel St., from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Nov. 8, online class "Pinpointing Your Perfect Brand and Target Market" will be held from 2-3:30 p.m.

The events are free. Register by calling (870) 972-3517.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

State index edges up, ends at 843.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 843.61, up 3.31.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.