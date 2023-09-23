Ringo tosses TD in last seconds of win

It took three and a half hours to decide a winner Friday night in a thriller in south Little Rock.

Mills University Studies defeated White Hall 31-27 with a touchdown in the final seconds.

Mills (5-0, 3-0 in 5A Central) quarterback Achilles Ringo connected with Akyell Madison in the left side of the end zone with 12.5 seconds remaining. Jaylan Ento intercepted White Hall's Hail Mary attempt to clinch it.

White Hall (3-2, 2-1) led 27-16 with 6:03 to play following a 9-yard touchdown run by Kylon Davis.

The Comets scored two plays later, got a fourth-down stop at their own 33, then drove down field to win it.

Ringo completed 20 of 36 passes for 290 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 interceptions.

Bulldogs quarterback Noah Smith completed 8 of 13 passes for 125 yards and 1 touchdown with 2 picks. Running back Jayden Smith carried the ball 24 times for 167 yards and a score.

White Hall led 14-6 at halftime. Chauncey Haynes kickstarted the Mills comeback with a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter, cutting the Bulldog lead to 14-13. Ricardo Gayton later put Mills in front with a 27-yard field goal.

White Hall scored two touchdowns to go back in front 27-16, but Mills made key plays in the fourth quarter to win in comeback fashion.

The officials got a good arm workout as flags flew in the first half as the teams combined for 28 accepted penalties before halftime.

One of the more impactful penalties of the first half led to a White Hall touchdown.

The Bulldogs were set to punt on fourth-and-6 from the Mills 45-yard line, but a flag on the Comets' bench made it fourth-and-1. The Bulldogs sent their offense back out and Jayden Smith easily picked up the first down.

Smith appeared to break free for a touchdown on the next play, but it was called back for holding. Chris Joe got White Hall to the 15 with a 32-yard catch, and a personal foul call on Mills made it first-and-goal from the 7-yard line. Two plays later, Jayden Smith scored from the 1 to make it 14-0.

Mills scored on its next drive when Charleston Collins punched it in from the 1-yard line after a 49-yard catch by Akyell Madison. Mills decided to go for two after White Hall was called offsides on the extra point, but the run attempt was stuffed to keep the score 14-6.

Kyen Weston intercepted a deep pass on Mills' next drive, its first interception thrown this season, ensuring the White Hall's lead stood at halftime. Weston intercepted the first Mills pass of the second half, as well.