Sanders appoints 3 to Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced three appointments this week to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.

The Republican governor reappointed William Roachell of Conway to the steering committee, and Roachell's term expires Dec. 1, 2026, according to the governor's office.

Sanders appointed Tracy Chambers of Conway to the steering committee to replace Andrew Aleshire, and Chambers' term expires Dec. 1, 2026, the governor's office said.

The governor also appointed Zach Harber of Batesville to the steering committee to replace Nancy Caillouet. Harber's term expires Dec. 1, 2026, according to the governor's office.