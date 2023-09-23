Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders appoints 3 to Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:49 a.m.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced three appointments this week to the Arkansas Apprenticeship Coordination Steering Committee.

The Republican governor reappointed William Roachell of Conway to the steering committee, and Roachell's term expires Dec. 1, 2026, according to the governor's office.

Sanders appointed Tracy Chambers of Conway to the steering committee to replace Andrew Aleshire, and Chambers' term expires Dec. 1, 2026, the governor's office said.

The governor also appointed Zach Harber of Batesville to the steering committee to replace Nancy Caillouet. Harber's term expires Dec. 1, 2026, according to the governor's office.

Print Headline: Sanders appoints three to committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT