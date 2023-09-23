State capsules

NCAA DIVISION III

WESTMINSTER (MO.) AT LYON

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Pioneer Stadium, Batesville

INTERNET lyonscots.com

RECORDS Westminster 0-2; Lyon 1-2

COACHES Scott Benzel (63-29 in 10th season at Westminster and overall); Chris Douglas (4-24 in fourth season at Lyon and overall)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Lyon was outgained 689-94 in an 85-0 loss to Howard Payne, while Sewanee (Tenn.) beat Westminster 32-14.

NOTEWORTHY Quarterback Brady Miller had 24 yards passing a week ago as Lyon was overmatched from the start against Howard Payne. The Scots had three first downs with 70 rushing yards, with Kurt Overton leading the way with 21 yards on eight carries. ... Running back Trace Helsel has a team-leading 128 yards rushing for Westminster, which has run for just 156 yards this season. ... Four of Lyon's ensuing five games will be away from Batesville, including a pair of trips to New York to face Alfred State and Hilbert. ... Westminster has averaged seven points and 109 yards per game in its two setbacks while allowing 39.5 points and 353 yards.

HENDRIX AT MILLSAPS (MISS.)

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Harper Davis Field, Jackson, Miss.

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Hendrix 1-2, 1-0 Southern Athletic Conference; Millsaps 0-3, 0-1

COACHES Buck Buchanan (51-47 in 11th season at Hendrix and overall); Cory York (0-3 in first season at Millsaps and overall)

SERIES Hendrix leads 7-3

LAST MEETING Millsaps held a 21-point second-half lead but had to stave off a comeback to win 34-28 on Oct. 8, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

LAST WEEK Hendrix picked up its first victory of the season by beating Southwestern (Texas) 51-38, while Millsaps suffered a 27-21 loss to Sewanee (Tenn.).

NOTEWORTHY Cory York was appointed Millsaps' interim head coach in April after being the team's offensive line coach the previous four seasons. ... Quarterback Jacob Buniff was 25 of 37 for 395 yards and 5 touchdowns on Sept. 16 for Hendrix against Southwestern. He's thrown for 1,249 yards and 13 touchdowns through three games. ... Millsaps is completing less than 50% of its passes as a team and has more interceptions (5) than touchdown passes (2). The Majors also have run for only two scores, both by Gray Jennings. ... Christian Gadison and Jax Johnson have caught four touchdown passes each for the Warriors. Gadison is averaging 106 yards receiving while Johnson is at 80.7 yards.

NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST AT OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE STATE

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Anchor D. Stadium, Goodwell, Okla.

INTERNET opsuaggies.com

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 0-3, 0-2 Sooner Athletic Conference; Okla. Panhandle State 1-2, 1-1

COACHES Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall); Cory Miller (1-2 in first season at Oklahoma Panhandle State)

SERIES Okla. Panhandle State leads 1-0

LAST MEETING Oklahoma Panhandle State scored 24 points in the second quarter to blast its way to a 52-18 victory on Oct. 23, 2021, at Goodwell, Okla.

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist trailed 30-6 at halftime in losing to Southwestern Assemblies of God 40-18, while Oklahoma Panhandle State surrendered 23 straight second half points to drop a 31-16 decision at Texas Wesleyan.

NOTEWORTHY Running back C.J. Campbell leads Oklahoma Panhandle State in rushing with 252 yards, but quarterback Brandon Stephens has a team-high three running touchdowns. ... Quarterback Anton Clayton accounted for three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) last week for Arkansas Baptist. He also finished with 173 yards of total offense in the Buffaloes' 22-point loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God. ... The Aggies have just one sack on the season, but they have accumulated 14 tackles for losses. ... Arkansas Baptist plays Texas Wesleyan (Sept. 30), which beat Oklahoma Panhandle State last week, and Texas College (Oct. 7) at home in its next two games.