BASKETBALL

Central's Boateng commits to Missouri

Little Rock Central 4-star basketball prospect Annor Boateng verbally committed to Missouri on Friday.

Boateng, 6-5 and 205 pounds, narrowed his list of possible schools to Arkansas, LSU, Georgia Tech, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Auburn and Indiana in July.

He made an official visit to Arkansas on July 27-28. He also officially visited Missouri, Georgia Tech and LSU and has cancelled trips to Virginia Tech and Indiana.

The 2022-23 Gatorade Arkansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Boateng averaged 15.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a junior.

On3.com rates Boateng a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 small forward and No. 17 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class.

The Tigers have two other 4-star prospects committed in the 2024 class as well as a 3-star pledge. On3.com rates the class No. 7 nationally.

-- Richard Davenport

VOLLEYBALL

ASU falls in Sun Belt opener

Arkansas State (10-3, 0-1) fell to Georgia Southern (11-1, 1-0) 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-17) in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Friday night at Statesboro, Ga.

Erin Madigan handed out 27 assists for ASU, with Bailey Helzer notching a team-high eight kills. Kaitlin Whitlock collected a team-best 14 digs.

BASEBALL

Central Arkansas announces schedule

The University of Central Arkansas will face the defending national champion twice, along with two other NCAA Tournament teams, on its baseball schedule that was announced Friday.

The Bears will take on national champion LSU twice on opening weekend at Baton Rouge. UCA will also face Arkansas and Lipscomb, both tournament teams last spring.

That nonconference schedule includes matchups with 2021 national champion Mississippi State, Arkansas, Memphis, Missouri State, VMI, Tarleton State, Arkansas State, UALR, Louisiana-Monroe and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

The season kicks off with four games at Baton Rouge against VMI on Friday, Feb. 16, vs. VMI and LSU on Saturday, Feb. 17 and against the Tigers again on Monday, Feb. 19.

The home opener for the Bears is set for Friday, Feb. 23 when they host Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in a three-game series at Bear Stadium.

UCA's six in-state games will be Feb. 27 at Arkansas State, March 5 at Arkansas, April 16 vs. UALR, April 23 vs. Arkansas State, April 30 at UALR and May 14 vs. UALR at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.