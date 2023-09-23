Texarkana’s offense stutters, finally fires during victory over Magnolia

TEXARKANA -- Despite an offense that sputtered at times, Texarkana remained unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Magnolia on Friday night at Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks (4-0, 1-0 5A-South) missed a plethora of offensive opportunities across the entirety of the game and took just a 14-0 lead into halftime after getting off to an electric start. Just 56 seconds into their first series, quarterback Nate Wall broke loose down the left sideline for a 69-yard run on third and 4 to open the scoring. Rodney Kinley executed the 2-point conversion for the quick 8-0 lead.

An onside kick caught the Panthers off guard as Texarkana recovered at the Magnolia 39. But the Hogs would stall on the ensuing 10-play series that resulted in a turnover on downs.

The Panthers' Flexbone run game had no answer for the stinginess of the Razorbacks' defense, and committed three turnovers in the first half. From there, the Razorbacks answered on the next play when Wall passed over the middle to wideout Telly Wells for a 79-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-0 after a failed extra-point attempt.

The Razorbacks would use clock management and their ground game to finish out the game, getting a 7-yard scoring run from running back Tony Noble in the third quarter. Wall later connected with receiver Gabriel Braggs for a 44-yard touchdown pass to give Texarkana commanding 28-0 lead before Magnolia (2-2, 0-1) eventually erased the shutout with a score in the closing moments.

Texarkana travels to Camden Fairview next Friday for another 5A-South game. Fairview lost its conference opener 34-20 to Hot Springs Lakeside on Thursday.



