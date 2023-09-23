TOOLS & TOYS: Frame It All Composite Wood Garden Bed; Kitty & Me Fleece Blanket and Mat





Frame It All Composite Wood Garden Bed

What's to love: The garden beds are available in a variety of sizes and designs including tiered, sunburst and L-shaped. Gardeners can order a complete kit or design their own online with the company's Design It All 3-D Tool.

What does it do: The boards are made of "38% post-consumer food-grade safe recycled plastic and 62% sustainable hardwood fibers," the company says. The boards have a textured wood-grain finish and are available in three colors: weathered wood, uptown brown and classic sienna. Prices vary by size and shape. To see available designs visit frameitall.com.

Kitty & Me Fleece Blanket and Mat

What's to love: Perfect for cat lovers: a soft cozy blanket for the cat owner and a matching mat for their favorite feline.

What does it do: The set has a 50-by-60-inch blanket and a 22-by-17-inch mat made of washable fleece. The sets are available in three whimsical patterns: Love Cat, Cats in the Garden and Black Cat Damask. The sets are by Triple T Studios, a cat-centric female-owned company in Ohio. They sell for $35 each. For more information visit triple-t-studios.com.



