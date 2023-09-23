WARREN 55, MCGEHEE 14

WARREN -- Neeyo Harding threw four touchdown passes to propel Warren (4-0, 2-0 4A-8) to a victory over McGehee (2-1, 1-1).

Harding's scoring passes were 27 yards to Dakamron Davis and 29 yards to Antonio Jordan in the first quarter, 39 yards to Davis in the second quarter and 15 yards to Jordan Green in the third quarter.

Davis added a 6-yard rushing touchdown for the Lumberjacks.

McGehee got two touchdown passes for Kyan Bell. Bell passed 65 yards to Chris Jones in the second quarter and 7 yards to Decklin Bell in the third quarter.

Tramond Miller and Ervin Rivera added rushing touchdowns of 11 and one yard, respectively, in the third quarter, and Cam Burks had a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan in the fourth quarter for Warren.