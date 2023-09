WYNNE 21, BROOKLAND 17

WYNNE -- Cameron Smith rushed for 107 yards on 23 carries as Wynne (2-2, 1-0) earned a victory over Brookland (2-2, 0-1) in its 5A-East Conference opener.

Donte Smith added 93 yards on the ground for the Yellowjackets. John Watson accounted for 65 yards offensively.