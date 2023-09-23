Yellowjackets get 1st win, top Titans 49-25

SHERIDAN -- The Sheridan Yellowjackets (1-4, 1-3 in 6A-East) faced the Jacksonville Titans (0-4, 0-3 in 6A-East) and came out on top 49-25 in Friday night action.

Both teams came into game looking for their first win of the season.

CJ Dollerhide was spectacular running the ball for 3 touchdowns for Sheridan, as well as their quarterback, Brady Dillon, who was calm in the pocket and made some precise throws.

Jacksonville was competitive until the end of the third quarter and their offense put up good numbers, with multiple plays over 50 yards and even a 75-yard touchdown early on.

They just couldn't seem to stop Sheridan's offense, and once Sheridan's defense finally woke up, the game was without a doubt in the Yellowjackets' hands.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Jacksonville threw an interception in the end zone in the middle of the third quarter. Up to that point it had been a back-and-forth game at 28-19, and Jacksonville was threatening to cut the lead and get even closer if it hadn't been for the errant pass. This was also Jacksonville's first possession where they came out with no points.

Sheridan capitalized and marched down the field for a third rushing touchdown by Dollerhide to extend the lead to 35-19.

Jacksonville didn't help themselves either by missing an extra point and not being able to convert twice on 2 point conversions.

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

CJ Dollerhide. The Sheridan running back had himself a day with 145 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. A lot of the offense went through him as he had over 30 carries in the game.

Jackson Bourne caught 2 touchdowns for Sheridan, one for 35 yards and the other for 23 yards.

Kentrell Thompson, quarterback for Jacksonville, also had some monster numbers with 226 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns, as well as 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

NEXT UP ...

Sheridan will face Sylvan Hills at home at 7 p.m. next Friday. Jacksonville will face Greene County Tech at home at the same time.