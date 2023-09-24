And they’re off

Methodist Family Health supporters jumped on their high (stick) horses for an evening of fundraising at Southern Silks Stakes on Sept. 16, at Embassy Suites in Little Rock.

Co-chairs of the event, Matt and Melanie Buchanan, were there to greet patrons, many of whom have attended the event several times since the first one 10 years ago. They showed up and bought betting bucks and put their money on the stick horses they thought would advance to the finish line first, second and third, based on rolls of the dice.

Even those who could not be at the race could bid on silent auction items, like a Blue Bell ice cream party for 12, a night out at Murry's Dinner Playhouse, spa and dermatology services and more. Live auction items included jewelry from Sissy's Log Cabin and Jones and Son Diamond and Bridal Fine Jewelry; a Friendsgiving Getaway for 12 to Cedar Connection Cabin on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, and a five-course dinner from Samantha's Tap Room and Wood Grill; a Gumbo Party for 20, with music by Rodney Block, at Pine Hill Ranch in western Pulaski County; and a trip for 10 to Costa Rica.

Money raised will further Methodist Family Health's mission to help children and their families who are abandoned, abused, neglected and struggling with psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues.

