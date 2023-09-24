Arkansas Achievers

Layla Owens, a student at Arkansas Virtual Academy, has been nationally recognized by the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, led by the National Road Safety Foundation. Layla entered an annual Family Career and Community Leaders of America PSA contest sponsored by the National Road Safety Foundation. She created and produced her PSA on driving hazards. This video was shown on the Teen Kids News program and at the National Family Career and Community Leaders of America Leadership Conference. She won $3,500 for her chapter and a production laptop to further her career goal as a movie producer.

Heaven Ipina, a student at Arkansas Virtual Academy, has been nationally recognized by the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, led by the National Road Safety Foundation. Heaven ran to become a delegate at a regional Family Career and Community Leaders of America event and was selected to be on the state officer team. She was selected out of 20-plus applicants to represent the state of Arkansas as the Family Career and Community Leaders of America's vice president of public relations and attended the National Leadership Conference in Denver. She will be representing Arkansas in Washington, D.C., in October and has been chosen to lay the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and show to political leaders the importance of career and technical education and career and student organizations.

Shawn Murphey, a student at Arkansas State University-Beebe, is one of 213 Phi Theta Kappa members named a 2023 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Murphey, from Cabot, is majoring in computer systems and networking technology. He plans to transfer to the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a bachelor's degree in cyber security management.

