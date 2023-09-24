Bankruptcy watch

ARKADELPHIA Christina Stuart, 201 S. First St., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erica Laverne Bailey, 1603 Crawford St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
ASHDOWN Danny Womack, 423 Pine Ave., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Karen Womack, 423 Pine Ave., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Lauren Eason, 40 Sandy Lane, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB William Leonard Culbertson, 103 Northside Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Shirley Evelyn Culbertson, 103 Northside Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Cassidy Ann Mitchell, 61 Campbell Lane, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
BAUXITE Brandi Lee Evans, 11971 Eon Sands Drive, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Kurt Max Trumbauer Jr., 3 Shepton Lane, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Michael Paul Vining, 3710 Chambray Place, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Christie Renee Havniear, 396 E. Elm St.-Haskell, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donald G Reed Sr., P.O. Box 846, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly Anne Jackson, 605 Benbrook Court, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Michelle Marie Jameson, 3808 SW Mason Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
BRYANT T'Pring R. McComb, 707 Whirlwind St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
CLARKSVILLE Otis Lee Gilmer, 712 W. Kraus St, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kelly M. Beck, 2 Crestwood Lane, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Cayman S Miller, 1295 East German Lane, Apt. 104, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Randall H Wintjen, 15 Art Pond Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica L. Pinkerton, 585A Second Ave., Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Annette Wooding, 375 Monroe St. Apt 612, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brittany Miller, 702 Pine St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Colby R Edmonds, 1018 Atkins Road, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
DAMASCUS Douglas W. Leggett Jr., 989 Sequoyah Ranch Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tina K. Leggett, 989 Sequoyah Ranch Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
DARDANELLE Julian Bayas, 1113 N. Seventh St., Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT Angela D. Barnes, 315 N. Alma, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Monica Renee Allen, 313 Long St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
DYER Sheena Denice Holscher, 111 Heard Branch Road, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Laura Fisher, 1323 W. Fifth St., No. 17, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jamie Renee Hudson, 706 Harrell St., Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
EUREKA SPRINGS Clifford Bartlett, 10 Forest Lane, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiri Bartlett, 10 Forest Lane, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Elise Lorene, 1796 E. Parkshore Drive, No. 10, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cecilia T. Rey De Morejon, 975 S. Sports Fan Drive, No. 207, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Donald Keith Rexroat, 607 W. College, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Gary Lee Maness, 1302 N. 56th Terrace, Apt. B, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
GOULD Stephanie Deon Bolden, P.O. Box 164, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
GURDON Jason David Williams, 3839 Central Road, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Maranda Danyel Williams, 3839 Central Road, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
HAGARVILLE Sierra C. Garcia, PO Box 18, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Thomas L. Clark, 718 S. Main St., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Kelli L. Clark, 718 S. Main St., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG Scott Scercy, 8175 Azalea Lane, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Autumn Scercy, 8175 Azalea Lane, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
HARRISON Katherine Elizabeth Russell, 8191 Navajo Drive, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Michael J. Price, 628 W. Ridge Ave. Apt. A, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anthony W. Lampkin, 2742 Tar Kiln Road, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
HARTFORD Patrick Morris, 303 E. Spradling St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sarah Morris, 303 E. Spradling St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Cody Pugh, 389 Lake Hamilton Drive Apt G15, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sheena Sherie Makanani Gray, 111 Ross St., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jessica Jewell Brotherton, 2876 Spring St., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Dianna Leigh Rigg, 1204 Garland Ave., Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Robert E. Heard, P.O. Box 667, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Donna M. Heard, P.O. Box 667, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Wright's Cabinets Inc., P.O. Box 667, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tommy L. Clayton Jr., 179 Roosevelt Road, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amanda Hayes, 512 Stonewall Drive Apt. 220 B, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Feleica D. Omoware, 508 Forest Oak Cove, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Samuel D. Martinez, 18 Blackwell Road, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tara D. Martinez, 18 Blackwell Road, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rolonda Rice, 7518 Gibson Road, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Autumn S. Chapman, 213 Royale Drive, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Laquesha A. Dawson, 3510 Edgefield Drive, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Latoya Abbott, 5117 Prospect Trail, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bradley Watson, 812 Laura Lea, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Savannah Watson, 812 Laura Lea, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ebony Wilson, 4710 Prospect Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tarrangular L. Hill, 703 Amberwood Cove, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Diane Renee Sykes, 620 Warner Ave., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
KINGSLAND George Dewey Best, 1850 Crossroads Road, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erica Lynn Best, 1850 Crossroads Road, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
LEAD HILL Andrew L. Humphrey, P.O. Box 518, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
LEPANTO Thomas Joe Smith, 41444 Pritchett Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michele Leigh Smith, 41444 Pritchett Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Toccara D. McGee, 9400 Stagecoach Road, Apt. #712, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Darron Harris, 3616 Arapaho Trail, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ashley Jones, 7575 Cantrell, Apt. 41, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erica L. Foley, 1701 W. Park Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Myisha Crystal Harris, PO Box 194054, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Marcus Baker, 6 Woodthursh Pointe, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Latisha Nicole Baker, P.O. Box 31031, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tyronda Richard, 16 Shearton Drive, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dewanna K. Trantham, 16607 J. Howie Lane, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lori Buie Dailey, 804 Ouachita Circle, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Courtney Lamont Johnson, 403 E. 29th, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kayana Jordan, 68 Bentley Circle, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter Chapter 13.
Michael Hillery, 5517 Adams St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Matthew Tyler Gross, 172 David Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Jacqueline Gibbs Morey, 11208 Vine St., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nicholas Andrew Kaucher, 24006 Kaucher Lane, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Gabriel Tremayne Moore, 138 Sancerre Drive, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jamar L. Bennett, 7617 Vestal Blvd. Apt. 13, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
MCGEHEE Janice Palmer, 11 Reynolds Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
MENA Vernon Dewayne Crowell, 406 Linden Court, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
MINERAL SPRINGS Adreauna S. Foley, 787 Willow St., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Christopher D. Hopkins, P.O. Box 503, Sept. 20, 2023., Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN PINE Justin Lee Shuffield, 233 Comet Lane, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Richard Alan Lobbs, 116 Whiddon Lane, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Laci Michelle Lobbs, 116 Whiddon Lane, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
NASHVILLE Mary D. Jackson, 801 W. Sunset St., Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tina Marie Swopes, 716 Dillard St., Apt 38, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Jacqueline R. Fraser, 2615 Claire Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Larry E. Fraser, 2615 Claire Drive, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Sandra M. Johnson, 2501 W. Pershing Blvd., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Dewayne Mark Phillips, 4013 Rogers St., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anita Donley, 5614 Dublin Ave., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
Emily Dussex, 2001 HWY 161 Lot 16, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lamar Davis, 409 W. H Ave., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiara Hubbard, 3819 Maple St., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
Brian D. Edwards, 5008 N. Woodland, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Elmer Omar Castrellon, 315 W. H Ave., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Desirree C. Gober, 3678 McCain Park Drive, Apt. A, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Jose F. Gomez, 1703 Sara Ann Circle, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Amanda L. Gomez, 1703 Sara Ann Circle, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
John Mark Hipps, 204 N. 12th St., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 7.
PEA RIDGE Cole R. Martin, 1703 Gaines St., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
Harley D. Martin, 1703 Gaines St., Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
PERRYVILLE Christopher D. Ratcliff, 32 Perch, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amy J. Ratcliff, 32 Perch, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Opal Louise Price, P.O. Box 5475, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Clarence Eason Jr., 1502 E. Fourth Ave., Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joseph Benjamin Camp Jr., 2412 S. Poplar St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shelia Vernett Frye, 4103 W. 30th Ave., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Ebonyneet Keysha Montgomery, 1710 Arlington St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
RISON Charles Matthew Baker, 380 Casey Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Ellen Gross-Baker, 380 Casey Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Doyle Wayne Bowlin, 280 Rowell Road East, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Amy Michelle Bowlin, 280 Rowell Road East, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Sarah R. Ashcraft, 9655 Roberts Lane, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Peter Kue, 404 E. Asher Court, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
Evelyn Gonzalez-Alanis, 1713 S. 13th St., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Jennifer L. Penta, 6306 S. 36th St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
ROYAL Kirstyn Desha' Harding, 361 Grizzly Road, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Nina Rodgers, 704 N. Spring, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Michael Wallace, 418 S. Sawmill Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Gina Wallace, 418 S. Sawmill Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Cynthia Marie Pearson, 5804 Woodview Drive North, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
James Lawrence Jr., 7 Briarstone Drive, Sept. 18, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiara Gage, 215 Hollywood Ave., Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brandon Singer, 14 Foxgrove Lane, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Stephanie Singer, 14 Foxgrove Lane, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
Denise Reams, 104 Manson Road, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPARKMAN Mary Sue Ross, 274 Dallas 275, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Kathryn Suzanne Hubbard, 3961 Abby Lane Apt 112, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Neyra Galvez, 800 Henryetta St. Apt. 11, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
Nusorn Wilson, 3310 Silver Bell Trace, Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
SULPHUR ROCK Heather M. Bittner, 1315 N. Charlotte Road, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Aneisha Shavers, P.O. Box 7224, Sept. 15, 2023, Chapter 13.
Terra Cobb, 4111 Rustin Circle, Sept. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
TRUMANN Kimberly J. Dye, 801 James Lane, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 7.
TYRONZA Peggy Kay Archer, 176 Mullins St., Apt. 21, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Celeste Erasmus, 4510 Alma Hwy. Lot 44, Sept. 14, 2023, Chapter 13.
VILONIA Kenneth V. Cox, 1260 Main St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joline Ann Cox, 1260 Main St., Sept. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
WALNUT RIDGE Elbert Eugene Brand, 511 N.W. Third, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
Corinna Sue Brand, 511 N.W. Third, Sept. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.