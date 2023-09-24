Best-sellers

Fiction

1. HOLLY by Stephen King. Private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

2. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

3. PAYBACK IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 57th book of the In Death series. Eve Dallas looks into the death of an internal affairs captain.

4. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

5. THE RIVER WE REMEMBER by William Kent Krueger. Suspicions and accusations complicate a sheriff's investigation of a wealthy landowner's murder in a small Minnesota town in 1958.

6. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

7. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. Winner of a 2023 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

8. THE FRAUD by Zadie Smith. In 1873, a Scottish housekeeper to a once-famous novelist is captivated by a trial in which a lower-class butcher from Australia claims to be the rightful heir of a sizable estate and title.

9. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE by James McBride. Secrets held by the residents of a dilapidated neighborhood come to life when a skeleton is found at the bottom of a well.

10. THE COVENANT OF WATER by Abraham Verghese. Three generations of a family living on South India's Malabar Coast suffer the loss of a family member by drowning.

Best-sellers

Fiction

1. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

2. WHY WE LOVE BASEBALL by Joe Posnanski. The author of "The Baseball 100" brings to life 50 moments in baseball's history.

3. NECESSARY TROUBLE by Drew Gilpin Faust. The former Harvard president and author of "This Republic of Suffering" describes the misogyny and racism that compelled her to become a historian.

4. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

5. THE COMING WAVE by Mustafa Suleyman with Michael Bhaskar. A co-founder of AI company DeepMind posits how new technology might affect the global order and our daily lives.

6. THE LAST POLITICIAN by Franklin Foer. A staff writer at The Atlantic portrays the first two years of the Biden presidency, with a focus on Biden's use of deal-making and compromise.

7. I'M GLAD MY MOM DIED by Jennette McCurdy. The actress and filmmaker describes her eating disorders and difficult relationship with her mother.

8. SURE, I'LL JOIN YOUR CULT by Maria Bamford. The comedian details her encounters with show business and anonymous fellowship groups.

9. TALKING TO MY ANGELS by Melissa Etheridge. The Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician shares some of the difficult experiences she encountered in the last two decades.

10. GAMBLER by Billy Walters with Armen Keteyian. The sports gambler shares his life story and gives insights on his betting system.

Paperback fiction

1, THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND by Lucy Score.

2. ASSISTANT TO THE VILLAIN by Hannah Nicole Maehrer.

3. TOO LATE by Colleen Hoover.

4. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Source: New York Times