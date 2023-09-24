Bisons use 2nd-half charge to down Reddies

ARKADELPHIA -- Harding wasn't as decisive as it has been in the first three games of the season in Saturday's showdown with Henderson State, but the end result was the same.

Fullback Blake Delacruz scored two third-quarter touchdowns to key a huge second-half comeback as the Bisons, ranked 10th in NCAA Division II, beat the 20th-ranked Reddies 27-16 at Carpenter-Haygood Stadium.

Delacruz, a 5-8, 190-pound junior, finished with 179 yards on 31 carries and scored all 3 of his touchdowns during the game's final 23 minutes for Harding (4-0, 4-0 Great American Conference), which saw its offense erupt in the third and fourth quarters after scuffling to get going for the majority of the first half.

"We talked all week and talked during the pregame about this being a 12-round heavyweight fight," said Harding Coach Paul Simmons, whose Bisons had 146 yards of offense in the first and second quarters and trailed 9-7 at halftime. "We thought that we may have to withstand some early adversity, and we did. But I'm glad we found a way to win because that was really good for us, and it gave us a chance to grow.

"[Henderson State] is really good, and they played their tails off, especially on defense. They took it to us in that first half, but I love how our guys responded."

Harding racked up 217 rushing yards in the second half, with Delacruz leading the way in the Flexbone offense, and exacted a measure of revenge from Henderson State (3-1, 3-1).

Braden Jay added 67 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown for the Bisons, who lost to the Reddies 15-13 last season but have won their past five games on Henderson State's home field.

Andrew Edwards went 15 of 28 for 190 yards and 1 touchdown for the Reddies. In contrast to what Harding was able to do after intermission, Henderson State had only 98 yards in the second half.

"They were really, really physical and got after it," Simmons said of the Reddies. "And for us, we didn't do as well physically as we'd like to, and it showed early. But again, we stayed with it."

Harding stayed with it long enough until it finally got over the hump. But things went south for the Bisons fairly quickly Saturday.

Henderson State got a gift with a little more than nine minutes to go in the first quarter when it recovered a fumble following a punt that ricocheted off a Harding defender. That mishap turned into points on Kolby King's 38-yard field goal.

The Reddies got another break early in the second quarter, courtesy of their special teams, after Harding was stopped a yard short on a fake punt attempt on fourth and 6. On the next snap, Edwards drilled a 38-yard pass to Timieone Jackson that put Henderson State inside the 10. But the Reddies wasted that opportunity and turned the ball over on downs from the Bisons' 1 after an Edwards' incompletion on fourth down.

Henderson State's offense did finally get cranked up on sixth possession when it drove 76 yards in seven plays and got an 8-yard touchdown catch from Jackson.

Harding quickly followed suit on its following series. After generating just 80 yards total and punting three times on its first four possessions, the Bisons got a 37-yard touchdown run from Jay with 1:46 left in the half to complete a six-play, 74-yard march.

That drive may have served as a pick-me-up for Harding because it appeared to have a little more pep in its step when it opened up the third quarter.

The Bisons took the second half kickoff and chewed up nearly 7 minutes during an 11-play, 65-yard possession that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Delacruz that put them up 13-9. Still, the Reddies didn't waver and had a retort that put them right back ahead.

Jaquarion Turner dashed into the end zone from a yard out to finalize a 79-yard drive and give Henderson State a 16-13 lead.

Delacruz struck again shortly after Turner's score and responded with one of his own, this time from 53 yards away with 4:31 to go in the quarter.

Harding then forced Henderson State into a pair of punts, but it was a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter that ultimately sealed the win.

The Bisons used up nearly minutes of game clock and to get a crushing 12-yard touchdown from Delacruz with 4:56 remaining.

"Winning on the road at Henderson is always a great win, no matter how it happens," Simmons said. "I'm crazy proud of how we responded in the face of adversity. We really haven't been in a game in the third quarter all year, and we needed it. But if we're going to win the games that we want to win, we've got to be a lot better.

"Still, I'm proud of how we continued to answer."