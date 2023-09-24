Bucolic benefits

A cool evening, pumpkins, flowers and fresh produce on tables, gardens, farm fields and the historic St. Joseph Center of Arkansas building as backdrop set the scene for Lettuce Grow -- A Night on the Farmstead on Sept. 15.

The annual event was a fundraiser in support of the Center's mission to preserve and restore the former St. Joseph Orphanage and grounds.

The evening included a barbecue dinner catered by The Saucy Pig, Blackberry Mint Lemonade as a signature cocktail and music by Missy and the Misfits.

Guests could also take tours of the historic building, view an art gallery of works by artists that have studios in the building, make a memento of the evening in a photo booth and participate in a raffle.

A program, emceed by Sean Pessarra, honored Ruth Landers as Volunteer of the Year, The Central Arkansas Master Naturalists as the Volunteer Group of the Year, Andrew Deiser as Artist of the Year and Chelle Kelly as Grower of the Year.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins