Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 2:28 a.m.


Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 17721 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $1,400,000.

CCI General Contractors, 13501 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $500,000.

Bradford Construction, 101 S. Spring St., U-300, Little Rock, $365,000.

AMR Construction, 800 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, $400,000.

Meyers Construction, 11201 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, $180,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Construction Arts, 6 Varennes Court, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC, 221 Abington Circle, Little Rock, $750,000.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-1, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-2, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-3, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-4, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-5, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-6, Little Rock, $747,391.

Newport Property, 13200 Chenal Parkway, B-10, Little Rock, $747,391.

Willmark Homes, LLC, 16 Mereville Place, Little Rock, $700,000.

Justin McRae Construction, 11421 E. Stoney Point Court, Little Rock, $250,000.

Drew Hester, 7100 Richwood Road, Little Rock, $250,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, 1806 E. Fourth St., Little Rock, $225,000.

J. Lewis Construction, 7001 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $194,570.

Achieving Excellence, 6705 Lantana Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

JJ Mart Construction, 1601 S. Buchanan St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Chris Hall Remodeling, 2 Bellgarde Drive, Little Rock, $115,000.

Mr. Jonathan Hall, 7619 Illinois St., Little Rock, $110,000.

Justin McRae Construction, 8 Jamestown Court, Little Rock, $100,000.


