The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72204
6403 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Unity Bible Baptist Church, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 21, property value unknown.
72205
4204 W. Markham St., commercial, Markham Street Liquor, 4:35 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,500.
801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Demarion Johnson, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 17, property value unknown.
72209
5308 Baseline Road, commercial, Buy Rite Inc., 2:33 a.m. Sept. 17, property value unknown.
5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Tamecka Miller, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $800.
72103
11701 Interstate 30, commercial, Jasmine Food Mart, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $340.
72211
11301 Financial Centre Pkwy., commercial, Embassy Suites/Daylen Borders, 8:22 a.m. Sept. 21, property value unknown.
North Little Rock
72114
2300 N. Poplar St., commercial, North Little Rock High School, 10:23 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $500.
1815 E. Broadway, residential, Johnnie Brooks, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 19, property valued at $40,150.
72116
3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Or Bella/TimeZone, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,900.
72118
224 E. 56th St., commercial, eStem East Village Elementary School/Courtney Smith, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,000.