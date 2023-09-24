The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

6403 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Unity Bible Baptist Church, 9:35 p.m. Sept. 21, property value unknown.

72205

4204 W. Markham St., commercial, Markham Street Liquor, 4:35 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,500.

801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Demarion Johnson, 11:54 a.m. Sept. 17, property value unknown.

72209

5308 Baseline Road, commercial, Buy Rite Inc., 2:33 a.m. Sept. 17, property value unknown.

5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Tamecka Miller, 3:50 a.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $800.

72103

11701 Interstate 30, commercial, Jasmine Food Mart, 12:37 a.m. Sept. 21, property valued at $340.

72211

11301 Financial Centre Pkwy., commercial, Embassy Suites/Daylen Borders, 8:22 a.m. Sept. 21, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

2300 N. Poplar St., commercial, North Little Rock High School, 10:23 a.m. Sept. 15, property valued at $500.

1815 E. Broadway, residential, Johnnie Brooks, 1:33 p.m. Sept. 19, property valued at $40,150.

72116

3929 McCain Blvd., commercial, Or Bella/TimeZone, 6 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,900.

72118

224 E. 56th St., commercial, eStem East Village Elementary School/Courtney Smith, 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17, property valued at $2,000.