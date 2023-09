BANKING

First Community Bank promoted Shena Sims to senior vice president, regional deposit and operation director.

EDUCATION

Chanell Smith has been named the director of Health Services at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

MARKETING

Acxiom has named John Watkins as chief operating officer.

NONPROFIT

The Board of Trustees of the Samuel DeWitt Proctor Conference Inc., elected Rev. Wendell Griffen to the position of co-chair.