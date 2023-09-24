Cards unlikely to post an upset

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have enjoyed some recent success against the Dallas Cowboys, winning six of the past seven meetings.

It's safe to say Vegas doesn't believe that trend will hold today.

The Cowboys (2-0) are 12 1/2-point favorites when they travel to face the Cardinals (0-2) today, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The point spread is an indication of how good Dallas has looked in the first two weeks. It's also an indication that wins might be hard to come by for the Cardinals.

Dallas has won its first two games by a combined scored of 70-10, drubbing the Giants 40-0 in Week 1 and handling the Jets 30-10 in Week 2.

The hardest challenge for the Cowboys at this point might be staying humble, though players and coaches say that won't be a problem.

"We're 2-0 because of execution and how we prepared," linebacker Micah Parsons said. "That's why we're 2-0. We're not 2-0 because of anything else. It's just remember what's our process, where are we at in our process."

Even though the Cardinals are winless, it's been a somewhat encouraging two weeks for a franchise that's rebuilding under Coach Jonathan Gannon. Arizona has lost two tight games. The Cardinals built a 28-7 lead against the Giants last week before a second-half collapse and a 31-28 loss.

Gannon and the Cardinals hope it was just a speed bump in a gradual climb. The Cardinals are in a difficult part of their schedule, with games upcoming against the 49ers, Bengals, Rams, Seahawks and Ravens.

"The momentum here and there -- I don't really buy into all that," Gannon said. "I buy into execution, coaching and playing well. That's what we've got to do better at for four quarters because we've shown that we can do it for a period of time.

"We've just got to make sure we do it for 60 minutes."

DIGGS HURT

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tore the ACL in his left knee in practice Thursday. It's quite a blow for a defense off to a great start with 10 sacks and seven takeaways without a turnover by the Dallas offense. The plus-seven turnover margin led the NFL through two games.

The 2021 All-Pro, who signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp, had his first interception of the season in last week's win over the Jets.

Diggs is tied for the NFL lead with 18 interceptions since entering the league in 2020.

NO BAKER

The Cardinals put safety Budda Baker on injured reserve earlier this week, meaning they will be without their defensive leader for at least the next four games.

Arizona's defense played OK without Baker in Sunday's loss to the Giants, but certainly could have used him as it coughed up a 21-point lead to fall to 0-2.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is interviewed after their win against the New York Jets in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)



Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)



Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) runs for a first down against the New York Giants during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) throws against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

