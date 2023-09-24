Carmakers, union negotiate

Detroit automakers and the United Auto Workers continued to negotiate Saturday, company representatives said, a day after the union expanded strikes in a way that could curtail the supply of spare parts for vehicles made by General Motors and Stellantis, which owns Jeep and Ram.

Even after escalating its strike, however, the union still has plenty of leverage in its effort to force the companies to agree to significant increases in pay and benefits.

Stellantis workers walked out at 20 of the company's parts-distribution centers Friday, while GM workers went on strike at 18 centers. Only about 12% of the union's membership is so far taking part in the walkout. The UAW could, if it chose to, vastly expand the number of workers who could strike assembly plants and parts facilities.

Yet the UAW's emerging strategy also carries potentially significant risks for the union. By expanding its strike from three large auto assembly plants to all 38 parts-distribution centers of GM and Stellantis, the UAW risks angering people who might be unable to have their vehicles repaired at service centers that lack parts.

Ford has agreed to some of the UAW's demands, according to the union, promising, for example, to adjust workers' pay in step with inflation and increase their profit-sharing bonuses. Ford also agreed to give workers the right to strike over plant closings, an important concession. The union is worried that carmakers will shutter some factories as the industry shifts to electric vehicles, which require fewer parts and less labor.

"Our pressure on Ford is starting to pay off," the UAW told members Saturday.

While there was no indication that a deal with Ford was imminent, an agreement with the company could put pressure on the other two to offer similar terms and lead to a speedy end to the strike, analysts said.

"The moment you get a deal with Ford that includes much or all of what the UAW is looking for, that puts a lot of pressure on GM and Stellantis," said Michael Duff, a professor at the Saint Louis University School of Law and a former attorney for the National Labor Relations Board. "They are putting them in a position of having to argue why they're different, why they can't give anything more."

NUCLEAR OPTION

The union's thinking appears to be that by striking both vehicle production and parts facilities, it will force the automakers to negotiate a relatively quick end to the strike, now in its second week. To do so, though, some analysts say the union might have to act even more aggressively.

"We believe the next step for UAW is the more nuclear option -- going for a much more widespread strike on the core plants in and around Detroit," said Daniel Ives, an analyst with Wedbush Securities. "That would be a torpedo."

Sam Abuelsamid, an analyst at the consulting firm Guidehouse Insights, suggested that with so many workers and factories still running, the union has a number of options with which to squeeze the companies harder.

"They could add more assembly plants to the list," Abuelsamid said. "They could target more of the plants that are building the most profitable vehicles."

As examples, he mentioned a plant in Flint, Mich., where GM builds heavy-duty pickups and a Stellantis factory in Sterling Heights, Mich., that produces Ram trucks.

The UAW began its walkout more than a week ago by striking three assembly plants -- one each at GM, Ford and Stellantis. In expanding the strike on Friday, the UAW struck only the parts-distribution centers of GM and Stellantis. Ford was spared from the latest walkouts because of progress that company has made in negotiations with the union, said UAW President Shawn Fain.

Striking the parts centers is designed to turn up pressure on the companies by hurting dealers who service vehicles made by GM and Stellantis, the successor to Fiat Chrysler. Service shops are a profit center for dealers, so the strategy could prove effective. Millions of motorists depend on those shops to maintain and repair their cars and trucks.

"It severely hits the dealerships, and it hurts the customers who purchased those very expensive vehicles in good faith," said Art Wheaton, a labor expert at Cornell University. "You just told all your customers, 'Hey we can't fix those $50,000 to $70,000 cars we just sold you because we can't get you the parts.'"

The union has declined to discuss its strike strategy publicly. Fain has said repeatedly that a critical part of its plan is to keep the companies guessing about the UAW's next move. Indeed, the union has shown unusual discipline in sticking to its talking points.

On a picket line Friday, Fain was asked whether striking against the spare-parts centers would hurt -- and potentially alienate -- consumers.

"What has hurt the consumers in the long run is the fact the companies have raised prices on vehicles 35% in the last four years," he shot back. "It's not because of our wages. Our wages went up 6%, the CEO pay went up 40%."

Selling parts and performing service is highly profitable for car dealers. AutoNation reported a gross profit margin of 46% from service shops at its dealerships last year. The problem for the companies is that dealerships and other repair shops typically have lean inventories and depend on receiving parts quickly from the manufacturers' warehouses.

Mike Stanton, president of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said his members want to avoid anything that would impair customer service, "so we certainly hope automakers and the UAW can reach an agreement quickly and amicably."

To make up for the loss of striking workers, the automakers are weighing their options, including staffing the parts warehouses with salaried workers.

"We have contingency plans for various scenarios and are prepared to do what is best for our business and customers," said David Barnas, a GM spokesperson. "We are evaluating if and when to enact those plans."

Similarly, Jodi Tinson, a Stellantis spokesperson, said, "We have a contingency plan in place to ensure we are fulfilling our commitments to our dealers and our customers." She declined to provide additional details.

A short strike would be good news for the economy. About 200,000 people work in auto manufacturing, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group. That figure does not include jobs that are indirectly dependent on carmaking, which is several times higher.

Lost wages would hurt consumer spending, while inflation could rise if some vehicles become hard to get, or repair shops and dealerships run short of spare parts. If so, the Federal Reserve would have to continue its efforts to slow the economy by keeping official interest rates high. More than 18,000 UAW members are now on strike.

The auto companies also face pressure from public opinion. The autoworkers' argument that their wages have not kept up with inflation, while carmakers have reported healthy profits, resonates with the public, said Ivana Delevska, founder of Spear Invest, an investment firm.

"Inflation is up across the board. They need to pay their cost of living," Delevska said of workers.

Polls show the workers have public opinion on their side, but that could shift if a long strike makes it hard for people to get their cars fixed or is perceived as damaging the economy, Duff said. "As the strike drags on, you can have disillusionment with workers," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by David Koenig and Alexandra Olson of The Associated Press; and by Jack Ewing of The New York Times.

UAW local 816 president Cornelius Lincoln distributes signs to the employees ahead of a walkout on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Fort Worth Parts Distribution Center in Roanoke, Texas. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



A UAW Local 2402 member waves a picket sign outside the General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales facility in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The unionized workers joined others Friday in new nationwide walkouts as the labor standoff continues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



UAW local 2360 president Cleo Wynn takes part during a strike outside of the Stellantis distribution center in Carrollton, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)



Co-chair of community service committee of UAW local 2360, Phillip Laws, reacts towards the ongoing traffic during a strike outside of Stellantis distribution center in Carrollton, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

