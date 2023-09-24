Churchill collection available for viewing at Hendrix

CONWAY -- Hendrix College has announced that its John Churchill collection -- writings, speeches and course materials -- is now available for viewing.

Churchill, who passed away in November 2019, served as a professor of philosophy, vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college, and twice as interim president in his 24 years at Hendrix. He served the college from 1977 to 2001, and retired in 2013 as Executive Secretary of Phi Beta Kappa in Washington, D.C.

In 2022, Hendrix honored his years of service, his numerous contributions to the academic reputation of Hendrix, and his enduring support of Hendrix's liberal arts heritage with the installation of the John Churchill Memorial Plaza, which is behind the Bertie Wilson Murphy Building on "Tabor Top" in the heart of the campus in Conway.

In addition to the collection and plaza, Hendrix created an endowed scholarship in memory of Churchill and his wife, Jean, who died in September 2021.

The John Hugh Churchill Collection is housed in the College's Olin C. Bailey Library Archives and viewable digitally at https://tinyurl.com/37c2t8wb1 and at https://tinyurl.com/372v2cfy