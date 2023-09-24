Club News: Hill Hikers, Northside Rotary, Master Gardeners

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups quilt guild will meet at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The program will be presented by member Linda Crandall, owner of Vintage Heartland. She will talk about the creative joy of ice dyeing -- a process that uses ice or snow along with cold water and fiber reactive dyes to create fluid or marbled patterns. She will have merchandise from her shop available for purchase at the meeting.

On Sept. 26, Crandall will host a hands-on workshop using the ice dyeing method. Space is limited, and cost is $35 for guild members, $45 for nonmembers.

The third annual Online Quilt Auction will be held from 8 a.m. Oct. 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Calico Cut-Ups is an educational and charitable organization. Its primary focus is on education, and proceeds from this auction will be used to fund the annual scholarship fund, annual Kids' Kamp, annual Beginners Quilting Kamp, charitable donations and monthly educational programs and workshops.

Items are available for preview prior to the start of the auction as they are added to the website. Linda Pumphrey is chairing this year's Quilt Auction. One of our featured quilts was created by Luke Haynes, an internationally known artist who has shared one of his newest pieces with Calico Cut-Ups for this auction. Art quilts made by Haynes are in the permanent collections of the American Folk Art Museum, The International Quilt Museum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to name a few.

Information: benefitbidding.com/calicocutups.com or email admin@calicocutups.com.

Union Veterans

The General McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Rogers Public Library, 711 S. Dixieland Road.

The SUVCW is made up of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard or those who served as government officials between 1861-65. Assistance can be provided to establish eligibility for potential members. Associate memberships are also available.

Information: email jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Sept. 27 in Rogers.

Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. at Jiffy Kwik, 219 S. Arkansas St. The walk will start and end at Jiffy Kwik, where participants will choose either a 7K or 10K walk. The walks will take you around Lake Atalanta and through historic downtown Rogers.

Free parking is available across the street and next door. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year, prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Northside Rotary

The Northside Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Sept. 26 at Sterling Bank, 3453 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville to learn about Micah House NWA.

Micah House is a progressive independent living program for young men aging out of foster care.

Information: northsiderotary.org or email northsiderotary@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Dr. Lisa C. Childs will speak on "Murder, Honor and Discipline in Company M, 1st Arkansas Cavalry (USA)." She will discuss six men in this unit who were deliberately killed by other Union soldiers in the summer of 1864 in western Arkansas.

This spring, the Arkansas Historical Association awarded Childs the James L. Foster & Billy W. Beason Award for her outstanding contribution to Arkansas history with "Forging Community in the Ouachita Foothills of Southwest Arkansas: Duckett Township, Homesteading, Distilling and Race." Her award-winning paper about women homesteaders in Arkansas's Ouachita foothills is forthcoming in the Arkansas Historical Quarterly. She is also working with Mike Pierce at the University of Arkansas, who is leading a collaborative project about Nelson Hackett, an enslaved man who fled from Fayetteville to Canada in 1841, only to be extradited to Fayetteville, provoking an international incident. Her current project is a book-length history of the Ouachita Mountains.

Information: dkp55@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Church of Christ Lodge, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

The featured guest speaker will be Corrin Troutman on "Ethnobotany Plant Lore and More." Social time begins at 5:30 p.m., with some members offering help with technology issues.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects like the Helping Hands vegetable garden where fresh produce is donated to the food bank. Master Gardener projects include education and beautification and are scattered all over Benton County.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Christian Women

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Ann Varwig from St. Charles, Mo. Her message is titled "From Hate to Love -- Nothing is Impossible." The special feature will be a pie auction, Stonecroft's fall fundraiser. Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon Oct. 6.

The October Prayer Connection will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 4 at 6 Guilford Drive in Bella Vista. Reservations are not necessary, and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Washington County Master Gardeners and the Washington County Cooperative Extension Service are teaming up to present a workshop titled "Barrel of Water, Bucket of Worms" from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 at the Extension Service office.

Participants will learn how to collect rainwater for plants and how to divert food waste from the landfill. The workshop includes construction of a rain barrel and an overview of vermicomposting -- using worms to turn food waste into a nutrient-rich soil builder that improves drainage, aeration and water retention in garden soil while also providing nutrients essential for plant growth.

Cost for the workshop is $25. Space is limited, and prepayment is required to save a spot.

Information: wcmgar.org.