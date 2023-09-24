Delta food, cultural summit set

The community is invited to experience food, activities and cultural exploration at the Delta Food-Expo & Cultural Summit Sept. 28-29.This event is free but registration is required. The summit is for anyone interested in good food or the hospitality industry.Activities are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. Sept. 29 at the ArtsSpace on Main, and from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to a news release from Stuff in The Bluff.com.The Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development Department and the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission are sponsoring the event.

"If you are interested in pursuing a career in the culinary arts or maybe you are a foodie who wants to enjoy the best home cooking in the state, then the Delta Food-Expo & Cultural Summit is the place for you," according to a news release.

The event will include food, advocacy and networking that is topped off with the Taste of Southeast Arkansas, a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The summit will also feature Chef Brandon Edwin Chrostowski, a 2023 James Beard Leadership Award nominee.

"His novel leadership and restaurant institute provides a 'Second Chance' for people who have had a run in with the law to enter the exciting world of restaurants through his innovative culinary incubator. Chef Brandon exemplifies the James Beard Foundation creed Good Food. For Good," according to the release.

SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTS

SEPT. 28 -- CONVENTION CENTER

10 a.m. Welcome and Occasion

11-11:50 a.m. Introduction to Cultural & Heritage Tourism

1-3 p.m. Developing Regional Food Systems

SEPT. 29 -- ARTSSPACE ON MAIN

9:30-10:50 a.m. Getting Media Exposure for Cultural Collections

11-11:50 a.m. Developing a Leadership & Restaurant Institute

1-1:50 p.m. Creating a Culinary Center of Excellence

2-2:50 p.m. Running a Restaurant Business/Enterprise

3-3:50 p.m. Culinary Arts Workforce Training

SEPT. 29 -- COUNTRY CLUB

5-9 p.m. The Taste of Southeast Arkansas (Taste tickets are $50 and sold separately at the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Call 870-535-0110 for details.)

To register for the Delta Food-Expo & Cultural Summit, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-delta-food-expo-cultural-summit-tickets-718494836397?aff=oddtdtcreator.

UAPB to host Career Fair

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Office of Career Services will present the UAPB Fall Career Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 4. The session will be held in the Kenneth L. Johnson Sr. Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex (HPER) at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Currently, 123 organizations representing business, industry, government agencies, graduate/professional schools, and school districts have registered to attend. The career fair is open to students enrolled at UAPB and to UAPB Alumni, according to a news release.Career seekers should bring copies of their resume. Professional dress is preferred but not required. Participants are asked not to wear jeans, sweats, or miniskirts.

The registered organizations are:

BUSINESS

Acxiom, AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, Apptegy, Arc Best, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, Arkansas Center for Data Sciences, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Arkansas Hospice, Arvest Bank, Baldwin & Shell, Bank of OZK-Little Rock, BASF-AGRO, Bayer, Bernhard, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cadence Insurance, CDI Contractors, Cellular Sales, Children's Mercy-Kansas City, CHRISTUS St. Michael, Clark Contractors LLC, Clearwater Paper Corp., Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Consolidated Grain & Barge, CTECH LLC, Dairy Farmers of America, DHL Supply Chain, Enterprise Holdings, Farmers & Merchant Bank, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., First Orion, Frost PLLC, Gainwell Technologies, Garmin, Gerdau Special Steel –North America, Granges Americas, Hytrol Conveyor Co., J.B. Hunt Transport, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Kubota Tractor Corp., Kyndrl, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare, Murphy USA, Nabholz Construction, NISA Investment Advisors LLC, Office of Comptroller of Currency, PotlatchDeltic, Priority1, Riceland Foods Inc., Saint-Gobain, Saracen Casino Resort, Schreiber Foods, Sherwin-Williams, Simmons Bank, Southwest Power Pool, Synchrony, The Clinton Family Foundation, The Student Conservation Association, Tyson Foods Inc., United Rentals, USAble Life, Wabtec Corp., West Fraser, Whiting-Turner Contracting, Youth Villages.

GOVERNMENT

Arkansas Department of Corrections, Arkansas Department of Energy Environment, Chicago Police Department, City of Little Rock Police, City of North Little Rock Fire, City of NLR Human Resources, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Fort Smith Police, Lincoln County Police, Little Rock Fire Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Natural Resources Conservation Service-New York, North Little Rock Police, NRCS-West Virginia, Overland Park Police Deptment, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Pine Bluff Police, Pulaski County Government Human Resources, Social Security Administration, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Food & Drug Administration, USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service.

GRADUATE SCHOOLS

Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, Arkansas Education Association, Arkansas Teacher Corps, Baptist University of Osteopathic Medicine, Harding University College of Pharmacy, Southern University Law Center, The Educator Academy, UAPB Graduate Studies Continuing Education, University of Arkansas Fayetteville- Online, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas-Fayetteville Health, University of Memphis School of Law, University of Tennessee College of Graduate Health Sciences, University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business, University of Tennessee Health & Science Center Scholars Internship, University of Tennessee Health & Science Human Resources.

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Arkansas: Bryant, Magnolia, Malvern, Shirley, Star City, Urban Ed Academy, Warren, West Memphis, White Hall; Kansas: Kansas City, Park Hill, Shawnee Mission, Tenn: Memphis-Shelby County Texas: Dallas ISD, Houston ISD.

Details: Shirley Hampton, (870) 575-8461 or https://www.uapb.edu/administration/student_affairs/career_services.aspx.