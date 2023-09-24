Concert features Harris, Holley

Ben Harris, a native of Pine Bluff and the new executive director of Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, will be back in his hometown on Oct. 1 when he will play guitar alongside singer Claire Holley.

First Presbyterian Church will present the free concert of sacred songs, jazz and blues featuring Holley, a singer/songwriter, and Harris at 3 p.m. at the church at 717 W. 32nd Ave.

Harris is a versatile musician who grew up in Pine Bluff, studying folk, blues and rock and later jazz and classical guitar. He has worked as a music educator as well as a professional musician in a variety of settings including theater productions, jazz groups, solo guitar performances, dance bands and recording studio sessions. He was named executive director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at Fayetteville on Sept. 19. He had been with the symphony since 2012, most recently serving as general manager.

Holley, a native Mississippian now living in Los Angeles, is an eclectic song maker whose music has been featured on National Public Radio's Weekend Edition as well as in films, theater, television and dance performances. Her latest album "Every Hour," features modern arrangements of hymns and sacred songs, ranging in style and sound from a fourth century carol ("Begotten") and Southern gospel ("What Wondrous Love is This") to a Beach Boys cover ("You Still Believe in Me").

This will be the first in a series of free concerts planned at the church for December, February and March.