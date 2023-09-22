Eagles vs. Buccaneers Best Player Props and Predictions

Two of the NFLs undefeated teams take center stage on Monday Night Football with the Buccaneers hosting the Eagles in Tampa Bay. The reigning NFC Champions are road-favorites, laying 4.5 points according to SI Sportsbook. The Over/Under is firmly set at 44.5. Check out our predictions and best bet article for the full betting and odds breakdown.

With two games under our belts, were collecting more data points that can help identify defensive weaknesses and ultimately exploit them when choosing our player props.

Lets get to it.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Anytime Touchdown Props

Jalen Hurts: +120

A.J. Brown +150

Mike Evans: +188

Devonta Smith +200

Chris Godwin: +200

With an over/under of 44.5 and spread of 4.5, the oddsmakers expect both teams to score in the 20-point range with the Eagles having an implied total of 24 and the Buccaneers 20. Thats roughly three touchdowns per team. With that in mind, we arent going to get cute with our Anytime TD bets. Instead, we are going chalk with Jalen Hurts at +120 who rushed for two touchdowns last week and is virtually unstoppable when Philly lines up at the goal-line with their jumbo package. Last week, Justin Fields ran for a score against this same Tampa Bay defense. By the way, if you only select Hurts rushing TD instead of either a rush or reception, the payout increases from +100 to +120. Well gladly bank on Hurts running in a score instead of catching a TD pass and take the better payout at +120.

As for the Eagles' defense, they are tied for the most touchdowns (4) to opposing wide receivers. Mike Evans crossed the goal-line in back-to-back games but Chris Godwin has yet to hit paydirt. Godwin (+200) and Evans (+188) both offer a great return on investment.

The Eagles boast two of the leagues best receivers in Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown. Smith has scored in back-to-back weeks while Brown has yet to find the endzone. We are betting on both Philly playmakers to hit paydirt in Week 3.

Why arent we focusing on the running backs for anytime touchdowns? For starters, Jalen Hurts has played the role of the Eagles "goal-line back." Plus, neither the Bucs nor the Eagles have allowed a running back to run for a touchdown this year.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Passing Props

Baker Mayfield over 1.5 TDs (+145)

Jalen Hurts over 1.5 TDs (-110)

You already know we are banking on both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to score so naturally we are in on quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw for more than 1.5 touchdowns The Eagles' defense has allowed the most passing touchdowns (7) to date, nearly doubling the next closest team (4).

And since we like Evans and Godwin to score, were also hitting the bet button on Jalen Hurts to get to two passing touchdowns (in addition to his rushing or receiving anytime TD).

