Education notebook

Museum to host LR fourth-graders

Fourth graders in the Little Rock School District will be field-tripping to the newly renovated and reopened Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts over the course of this school year.

District and museum leaders have agreed to the terms of a memorandum of understanding that calls for the museum to provide $16,500 to the district for the cost of school bus transportation, drivers and substitute teachers.

The plan for the money is to support as many as 40 tours for 1,600 fourth graders. The museum will provide admission to students, teachers and chaperones, and organize and schedule docents for school tours, at no charge.

“School tours are docent-led and provide appreciation and connection to the artwork at AMFA,” according to the agreement.

The tours will be up to 60 minutes in duration and “cover aspects of the museum and discussion around three artworks.” Sketchbooks and pencils will be provided to students for their use.

LRSD, bus agency OK ridership deal

Rock Region Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Little Rock School District are working together to provide students and employees of the district free ridership to and from their educational/ work places on Rock Region Metro buses.

The one-year agreement calls for the school district to pay the transit authority a monthly fee of $1,250.

Little Rock School District identification must be displayed to the bus operator at the time of boarding as well as at any time requested by a bus system employee.

NLR Middle School ‘conversation’ set

The North Little Rock Middle School leadership and the school’s Parent Teacher Association are hosting a “community conversation” from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday in the school cafeteria.

Conversation hosts will be Elise Hampton, seventh and eighth grade principal; Michael Clark, sixth grade principal; and Natalie George, the PTA president at the school.

“We invite you to talk openly, share opinions and ask questions,” the announcement about the event states.



