ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Leather artist, solar scientist take the ‘stage’ this week





Leather session

Leather artist Bryant Phelan headlines this month's Potluck & Poison Ivy, 6 p.m. Thursday at The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Phelan, who holds masters degrees in biostatistics and epidemiology, is the creator of a luxury leather brand, OFaolain. The $35 ticket includes dinner. Visit potluckandpoisonivy.org/buy-tickets.

Sun session

Solar scientist Mitzi Adams, on the staff of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, will deliver a presentation titled "The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses," 10 a.m. Friday in the Owen Center theater at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. The talk is part of the university's Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is free. Visit asub.ticketleap.com.

Grant deadlines

These Arkansas Heritage Grants Program deadlines approach:

◼️ Oct. 12 for Arkansas Heritage Grants, which help community-based and nonprofit groups "create programs that promote awareness and enjoyment of Arkansas' heritage and ... make heritage-related programs possible where they would not otherwise occur," according to a news release. Factors in approving grants include the organization's relationship to the community, its mission and sources of income, the impact of the project and the degree to which it will foster heritage tourism development. The maximum award is $5,000.

◼️ Oct. 19 for Small Museum Grants, which help "community-based small museums/organizations to research, preserve, present and conserve Arkansas history. Eligible organizations must have an annual operating budget of $250,000 or less; must have a staff of at least one person, either paid or volunteer; and must be open to the public at least 90 days per year. Eligible activities include buildings and grounds maintenance, operating costs, equipment purchases up to $1,000, accessioning of artifact collections, educational programming, research, exhibits, and website design and maintenance." The maximum award is $2,500.

For more information or to apply, visit tinyurl.com/23nrjzu2.

Genealogy workshop

The Central Arkansas Library System's Butler Center for Arkansas Studies hosts Civil War scholar Ronnie A. Nichols for its annual genealogy workshop, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. It's a hybrid program; the audience will be present in person and virtually via Zoom.

The free workshop will be divided into four hour-long sessions:

◼️ Basic Genealogy, an exploration of oral history and public records

◼️ Research materials from the American Civil War, including the enslaved and the Confederacy

◼️ Photography -- Visualizing Your Heritage "In Black & White and Color," explaining the different types of vintage photographic images

◼️ Westward and Northward Migration: "The Warmth of Other Suns," how enslaved and formerly enslaved people traveled on their own to new and more promising locations.

There will be a break between sessions 2 and 3 for attendees to seek lunch on their own.

Nichols, a descendant of a Black Civil War veteran, focuses especially on the role of soldiers of African descent.

Admission is free. Full event details are available at tinyurl.com/33cny9c6. Register at tinyurl.com/jk75dpve. For more information, call (501) 320-5744 or email hzbinden@cals.org.

NASA scientist Mitzi Adams discusses "The Sun, Space, Weather and Eclipses" Friday at Arkansas State University-Beebe. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





