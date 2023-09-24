Food safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists. Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Sept. 19. Observed some containers and boxes of raw meats being stored on the floor in the walk in cooler. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Containers and boxes of food were moved to a shelf in the walk in cooler during the inspection. Floors behind the grill area and fryers have grease build up on them. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

LITTLE CAESAR'S, 2300 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 19. Trash cans containing food residue observed not being stored covered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be stored covered when not in continuous use. Floors, especially under the dough prep area, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

FRIENDSHIP ASPIRE ACADEMY SE Campus, 1501 W. 73rd Ave. Date of inspection Sept. 19. Concession stand is not in operation during time of inspection. Paper towels not observed at hand washing sink in the kitchen area. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heatedair drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Floors in the kitchen area are visibly unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

COFFEE JONES LLC dba SKATELAND, 3214 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection Sept. 19. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on sink. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

BIG BOY BBQ mobile, 3108 Kendyl St. Date of follow-up inspection Sept. 19.ALL violations corrected during time inspection.

BIG BOY BBQ mobile, 3108 Kendyl St. Date of inspection Sept. 19. No hot water in mobile unit. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.