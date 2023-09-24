FYI Calendar: Fort Smith libraries have something for everyone this week

Sept. 24 (Sunday)

Chocolate Festival Fundraiser -- With clubs, businesses and individuals offering their favorite chocolate samplings, 2:30-4:30 p.m., Fort Smith Dallas Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. $10. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Squirrel Jam -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Whose Live Anyway? -- With Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Sept. 25 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 26 (Tuesday)

Hoopla Book Club -- "Writers & Lovers" by Lily King, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. www.fortsmithlibrary.org/hoopla.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sept. 27 (Wednesday)

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 28 (Thursday)

Pickin' Time on 59 -- Yard sales from Sulphur Springs to Siloam Springs along Arkansas 59, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28-30. 936-1498.

Anyone Can Learn to Letter -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Crafty Corner -- 2 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Authors in the Afternoon -- With Judy Harrington, author of "Frozen Secrets," & Bill Wilwers, author of "Murder in Weldon Woods," 4-6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Cocktail Tour -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 5-6:30 p.m. & 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sept. 29 (Friday)

Narnia Faire -- An immersive event with sword fighting, costumes & more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 29-30 & noon-5 p.m. Oct. 1, Gulley Park in Fayetteville. $5-$17. thenarniafaire.com.

PAW Patrol Live -- Heroes Unite, 6 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$99. waltonartscenter.org.

Salsa at the Bell Tower -- Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, 6-10:30 p.m., University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

"Underscored" -- A performance by Ephrat Asherie Dance, 7 p.m. Sept. 29-30, 2 p.m. Oct. 1, The Momentary in Bentonville. $10-$20. 657-2335 or themomentary.org.

