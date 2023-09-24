Gucci opens its largest Texas boutique in Dallas center

DALLAS -- The long-awaited Gucci store opened Aug. 25 at NorthPark Center in its new 12,000-square-foot space and becomes the largest of six locations in Texas and one of Gucci's 10 largest in the United States.

It has two entrances and will sell men's and women's shoes, women's apparel, handbags, luggage, leather accessories, jewelry, watches and eyewear. The store opens with Gucci's signature handbags including the Horsebit 1955 and the Jackie 1961. The Gucci kids collection gets its own space.

Under a draped striped fabric ceiling and walls with stars is an 800-square-foot boutique with its own entrance housing Gucci's kids. There's a large VIP area for a private shopping experience that's flooded with natural light from the mall's 1.4-acre garden in the middle of the mall. Gucci created a Southwestern garden on its store's park side.

"The brand continues to build upon its great success at NorthPark, now offering a variety of unique features within their new store," said Nancy Nasher, NorthPark's owner. She called the design "a true embodiment of luxury, design, and Italian heritage."

Gucci moved from a smaller space of 7,820 square feet in the Dallas mall. The new store has been under construction since last year and cost $8 million, according to documents filed with the state. The décor includes marble star inlays in its oak floors.

It's a full expression of Gucci's creativity, said Federico Turconi, Gucci Americas president and CEO. Gucci has two other stores in the market at Galleria Dallas and Plano's Legacy West.

"Every detail is tailored to create an elevated experience for our clients, including the VIP shopping area and outdoor garden, and design touches that incorporate our classic Italian heritage and craftsmanship," Turconi said.

Gucci's interior includes velvet chairs and sofas. Merchandise is displayed in newly designed brass racks and areas reminiscent of customers' walk-in closets. Terra cotta pots with cacti are a nod to Texas. There's a central fireplace and merino wool rugs throughout the store.

Gucci is in the corridor between Neiman Marcus and Dillard's with several other luxury shops including Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana.

Prada is under construction next to Louis Vuitton in the former Nike space.

Founded in 1921 in Florence, Italy, Gucci is the largest brand owned by French luxury conglomerate Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent and Balenciaga and recently bought a stake in Valentino. In June, Kering bought luxury cologne maker Creed, which has a store at NorthPark next to Gucci.

Luxury brands experienced a boom during the pandemic, but Gucci lagged behind its competitor Louis Vuitton. Kering said in July that Gucci's CEO Marco Bizzarri is leaving as part of a management shuffle. Bizzarri has led Gucci since 2015 and through a renaissance at Gucci, the Wall Street Journal reported.