Happy birthday. The year is marked by youthful dreams and all the energy you need to pursue them. You bring your bright mind to problems that affect a lot of people and make money and other kinds of good fortune happen. More highlights: mutual love, purposeful community projects and seeing people blossom in your tender care.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get scientific about your problem. Decide which metrics are meaningful to you and start recording the data. With small, logical steps, you'll move the action in your preferred direction and create the habits that will nurture your best self.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have unfinished emotional business you haven't quite figured out what to do with. It will keep getting in your way until you process it. You'll have to let go of it eventually. Why not now?

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you need to do most won't require you to take out your wallet. The act that will heal you won't be complicated or big like a grand event or sweeping gesture. What's most necessary is simple, small and as free as laughter.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You have no intention of making a bigger deal than needs to be made about anything at all. You'll be like the butterfly whose whole modus operandi is to travel lightly. In this, you will be most successful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your energy level follows a formula: the quality of your sleep and food minus the number of demands siphoning off your vitality. Address energy drains to set yourself up for success.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): On a basic human level, all are equal, but there are better and worse fits for you when it comes to friendship, love and work. It's not snobbish to want to spend time around people who inspire your best.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're on a growth curve and the line is wavy, though not entirely unpredictable once you understand what you're dealing with. For now, set your expectations low and focus on what you're giving instead of what you're getting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): To know someone is never a finite thing. You pay attention to who people are today and do your best not to base every assumption on who they were yesterday. As a result, people feel solid in your acknowledgement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're getting your head into the game. Mostly, it's about avoiding the little distracting habits that keep you slightly less committed to the task at hand. Without those, you'll get the breakthrough you need.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's too much good stuff happening to waste energy worrying about events that ultimately won't impact your big picture all that much. Instead of trying to predict and plan for every contingency, decide you'll be fine with whatever happens.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When the inspiration is flowing, it's best not to question where from; just get busy and take advantage of it. You're a conduit for creation, plucking ideas out of the ether and pulling them through you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The ocean's ceaseless movement and unfathomable danger give it mysterious and mesmerizing power. Love is the same. You're drawn to its beauty despite the risk, or perhaps because of it.