In spite of the rain, it is dry!

We have had a taste of cooler weather, but only a taste--it got pretty darn hot this past week, and this coming week doesn't look a whole lot better. Sunday was our hoped-for day of rain, and I got .15 inches. Friday, I got .22 inches. We have not had any measurable rainfall in quite some time, and yards are showing the effects.





As I drive around central Arkansas, I cannot believe the number of dry yards, and dying plants, yet many people are not watering. I seem to have a hose permanently attached to my arm, yet I too have some damaged plants. We have an awful lot of plants that are fragile, still struggling to overcome the winter damage, that they don't have the reserves to tackle a drought. Many plants are setting flower buds for next spring, and I have seen some very droopy azaleas.

My camellias have made a strong come-back from winter damage, but I noticed a couple of late sprouts that have dyed back.





Luckily the bulk of the shrub is fine,





and that is with very frequent watering on my part. A large panicle hydrangea had some damage





while I was gone for 2 weeks, but still using the sprinkler system. The surrounding plants are fine, and the hydrangea isn't dead, but the top has dyed back.

Even our native beautyberry is wilting in yards without water,





and I have seen some plants that have gotten water, that are still stressed.

My front yard looks more like November than September 24.





The oaks are shutting down early to reserve energy and protect themselves, and leaves are shedding like crazy.

How strong our plants go into winter, will determine how well they will come out next spring, so water! You can either pay a water bill now, or the nursery for new plants next spring. Let's hope we get some rain and some cooler temperatures soon!