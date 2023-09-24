Ryan Brady, conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said five flamingos showing up in Wisconsin was unexpected but not a total shock because of recent reports of the birds in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Lenni Rodriguez-Cruz, 28, of New York City, pleaded innocent to several charges including assault with intent to cause disfigurement or dismemberment after police say he bit off the tip of an officer's finger in a precinct holding cell.

Lauren Santillana, spokesperson for Beverly Hills, Calif., said in a statement city officials banned the public use of shaving cream, silly string and hair removal gel on Halloween to create "a family-friendly Halloween experience for everyone."

Tadeu Cabral, zookeeper at Rio de Janeiro's BioParque, where spring recently began, said some of the animals have "shed their winter layer of fur" and get ice pops to cool down due to a heat wave that has affected Brazil.

Rex Heuermann, 60, of Long Island, N.Y., who's accused of murdering three women whose remains were found 13 years ago, wants nearly 300 firearms seized from his home in a search returned to his family to "provide a temporary but urgently needed respite from financial hardships," attorney Sabato Caponi wrote in a court filing.

Dwayne McDonald, Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police deputy commissioner, said Constable Rick O'Brien, 51, was fatally shot and two other officers were injured while trying to serve a search warrant in Coquitlam.

Burton Hill, a Seattle police officer, has been placed on administrative leave after Police Chief Adrian Diaz said he listened to an audio recording including racially insensitive comments by the officer that led to a complaint.

Eric Adams, Democratic mayor of New York City, was fined $300 after a health inspector claimed the former police officer failed to tackle a rat infestation as "fresh rat droppings" and several "rat burrows" were found at his Brooklyn row house.

Gregory Showalter Sr. is in custody one day after the Ottumwa, Iowa, man -- who's been free on bond for two years -- gave his car keys to a friend, announced he wouldn't need them anymore and vanished before a jury's verdict was read declaring him guilty of killing his wife in 2021.