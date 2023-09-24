Jefferson, Daniels QB duel meets expectations

BATON ROUGE -- KJ Jefferson and Jayden Daniels put on a show Saturday night in Tiger Stadium in a matchup of two of the SEC's top quarterbacks.

In the end, Daniels and the Tigers made a few more plays to beat Jefferson and the Razorbacks 34-31.

Daniels, the preseason first-team All-SEC quarterback pick by the media and coaches, completed 20 of 29 passes for 320 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 36 yards.

Jefferson, the second-team All-SEC quarterback as voted on by the media and coaches, completed 21 of 31 passes for 289 yards and 3 touchdowns. He rushed for 48 yards.

"It's the SEC," Jefferson said when asked about his matchup with Daniels. "That's what you come to the SEC for.

"Two elite quarterbacks going at it and battling. Leaving it all out there on the field. That's what we talked about after the game.

"We shook hands and we both gave each other respect, and we moved on."

Jefferson, a fifth-year senior, now has a combined 77 touchdowns passing (57) and rushing (20) to tie Matt Jones for the most by a Razorback.

"I'd say every game KJ's going to bring it," said Arkansas freshman tight end Luke Hasz, who had 6 catches for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. "I mean, since I've got here, he's helped me in the passing game and [with] the chemistry we built in the offseason and then just him being him.

"He's been starting here for a while now and I've got a lot of confidence in him and it's been nice getting to play with him."

Arkansas tied the game 24-24 with 14:11 left in the fourth quarter when Jefferson hit Hasz for a 59-yard touchdown pass, then they connected again on a two-point conversion.

Daniels' 20-yard touchdown pass to Malik Nabers put LSU ahead 31-24 with 9:43 left.

Jefferson's 11-yard touchdown pass to Hasz tied it again at 31-31 with 5:06 left.

"KJ Jefferson was outstanding tonight," LSU Coach Brian Kelly said. "He kept plays alive and we could not get him on the ground."

Daniels led the Tigers on a 72-yard drive that ate up 5:01 and ended with Damian Ramos hitting the game-winning 20-yard field goal with five seconds left.

"I'm not talking for Coach Kelly, but I thought both of them played better as the game went on," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said of Jefferson and Daniels. "Both of them made plays.

"Daniels made plays with his feet as well, especially in crucial situations.

"But I thought as the game went on, both quarterbacks got in rhythm, and both of them were really hard to stop."

Arkansas' defense did a good job of containing Daniels until he hit Brian Thomas with a 49-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left before halftime to pull the Tigers within 13-10.

Daniels, a senior who transferred from Arizona State to LSU last season, has 12 touchdown passes this season.

In the first quarter Daniels was 5 of 9 for 52 yards and threw an interception. He was picked off by cornerback Dwight McGlothern, but Jefferson was intercepted by LSU safety Andre Sam on the next play.

"Just me being me," Daniels said of finishing the game strong. "Everybody believes in me, the whole coaching staff, the entire team.

"They knew I was going to come around."

Senior linebacker Jaheim Thomas, who led Arkansas with 13 tackles, said the Razorbacks had a good game plan for Daniels.

"The result didn't go the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day we still played hard and we still held him down as much as we could," Thomas said.

Razorbacks senior safety Hudson Clark said Daniels is a great runner and passer.

"He's been in talks for the Heisman [Trophy] for a while," Clark said. "Coming out we just wanted to make him feel a little bit of pressure.

"I think we did that in the first half. At the end of the day, you have to look back and give him credit."

Jefferson was able to keep leading Arkansas to scores in the second half to match Daniels.

"KJ is going out there just to be able to respond to the moment," Thomas said. "Respond to the momentum and be able to make those plays and put the ball where it needs to be at the right exact moment."

Jefferson bounced back with a strong performance after being sacked four times and throwing an interception and losing a fumble in BYU's 38-31 victory over the Razorbacks last week.

"I thought he threw the ball better," Pittman said. "He obviously made some plays with his feet."

It was Jefferson's 10th game with at least three touchdown passes.

"I think he came in wanting to show the world he was a good quarterback as well as Daniels and I think people think that," Pittman said. "We're just disappointed we couldn't finish out the game."