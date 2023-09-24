Misrepresented words

Two recent letters to the editor misrepresented my televised remarks that 2024 could be the last election "decided by ballots rather than bullets." The letters implied I predicted Trump supporters would be holding the guns. That is the opposite of my comments.

I believe the Biden regime has weaponized police power as a political tool to silence and criminalize political opposition: using a heavily armed raid on the home of a pro-life father, according to his wife; arresting and shackling a 74-year old former White House adviser as he boarded a plane (on his way to tape my television show in Nashville) despite that he had phoned the FBI the day before and offered to come in voluntarily. Former President Trump's home was raided and his wife's closet ransacked in the process.

When an elected official uses the power of public office to arrest, harass, and destroy political opposition using police power, it is the stuff of Third World tinpot autocrats and dictators. It appears social media companies have been used by this government to silence opposition; investigations of criminal corruption involving the Biden family have been thwarted by the Biden Justice Department; government law enforcement and intel agencies have fabricated warrants to spy on the former president.

If a government gets away with this abuse of the Constitution to take and keep power, the next step of such a corrupt government is to not even pretend to hold elections and count ballots. It will follow the history of other totalitarian rulers to keep power at the barrel of a gun.

MIKE HUCKABEE

Roland

Education cost wise

I read Robert Steinbuch's column in the Sep. 17 edition and the following caught my eye. "She opposed proposals to increase the real-estate taxes funding local schools. She believes (as I do) we're overtaxed, irrespective of the 'critically important' proposals bureaucrats have devised for spending even more of our money."

In 1776, recognizing the need to form a government to replace the soon-to-be dissolved bonds with England, delegates to the Continental Congress asked one of this nation's founders, John Adams, for his suggestions. The response was titled "Thoughts on Government," and is excellent reading for anyone interested in the formation of our nation. One of Adams' suggestions caught my eye.

"Laws for the liberal education of youth, especially of the lower class of people, are so extremely wise and useful, that to a humane and generous mind, no expense for this purpose would be thought extravagant."

Putting aside that the word liberal had a somewhat different meaning than our current narrow system of labels, and the placing of a large number of people as "lower," I agree with John Adams.

RICHARD FISH

Little Rock

About indoctrination

The word "indoctrination" has been in the news a lot, but the meaning has been twisted to serve political goals. Governors of several states, including Arkansas, claim they want to stop "indoctrination" of school children by prohibiting access to certain books and teaching material.

The thing is, while they claim to oppose indoctrination, that is exactly what they are doing!

Indoctrination is the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. To do this, you withhold information which doesn't support your position, leading people to uncritically accept it. Some states (including Arkansas) are doing this by banning books and by requiring approval of school curricula by the authorities. Not only that, but Arkansas is promoting educational materials with a specific ideological bent. To confuse people, they claim knowledge is harmful, falsely asserting efforts to "groom" kids and that learning history will make people hate each other.

Really, learning about others is a great way to better understand and thrive in the world. The best defense against indoctrination is the wide availability of information about the world.

When our leaders say they are against indoctrination, understand what they are really saying is they favor indoctrination in their viewpoint while suppressing anything which might challenge their goals. We may not be able to stop politicians' efforts at indoctrination, but we can point out they are the guilty ones.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock

On open government

Democracy. Darkness. Sunshine. Secrets. One of Arkansas' political parties' women leaders clearly demonstrates the brighter side.

During the most recent special session, Republican Gov. Sarah Sanders proposed a number of serious changes that would have stripped the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act of its power to ensure government transparency, after a lawsuit was filed using this law to uncover exuberant travel expenditures taken on taxpayer dime. And also a $19,000 custom podium, now referred to as #PodiumGate.

During the same time frame, Democratic Justice of the Peace Beth Coger of Washington County has won multiple judgments in her favor, each finding that Washington County violated the open-meetings laws of our state and the public records laws by failing to have open meetings and disclose public records.

The Washington County Republican supermajority is now spending $20,000 of taxpayer money to fight the $1,000 judgment awarded to her.

Democracy. Darkness. Sunshine. Secrets.

You decide which women leaders work on the brighter side. They clearly demonstrate it.

ASH LEE HICKS

Fayetteville

Promoting Arkansas

The honorable governor wants to promote Arkansas to the world, I think having a podium made from Arkansas trees by Arkansas craftsmen/women would be a good start.

We have many natural resources and talented people; promote that with pride and to the world.

ELLANORAH WILSON

Bigelow