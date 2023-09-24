LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Wastewater panel approves Design Group contract | Utility hires new chief legal officer

Water utility OKs marketing contract

Members of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission in a voice vote Wednesday with no audible opposition approved a contract with The Design Group, a Little Rock public relations and marketing firm, for public education and outreach services.

The initial contract term is for one year and The Design Group will be paid up to $130,000.

Per the commission's action, the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority's chief executive officer is authorized to execute six subsequent contract renewals of one year each at the CEO's discretion.

The Design Group has worked with the Water Reclamation Authority over the past seven years as the utility's marketing agency of record, wastewater communications official Kenetta Ridgell told commissioners on Wednesday.

The previous contract expired June 16, according to meeting materials. Five other firms in addition to The Design Group responded to a request for qualifications and The Design Group received the highest ranking.

Utility gets new chief legal officer

Shannon Halijan has been hired as the new chief legal officer for the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, members of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Commission were told during a meeting on Wednesday.

Halijan's first day is Monday, the utility's Chief Executive Officer Jean Block said.

Block served as the utility's chief legal officer beginning in 2016 before becoming CEO in August.

City contracts with security guard firm

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing an annual contract for security guard services at city facilities.

Quality Security Services Inc. is expected to be paid approximately $289,000 annually.

After the initial one-year term, the city manager may approve two more extensions of one year each, according to city board documents.

The measure was approved along with other items as part of the consent agenda.