LIVE! Music: Ricky Skaggs announces Dec. 2 Fort Smith show, Soul Asylum plays free show in Roland, Okla.

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder just announced a Dec. 2 show in Fort Smith. The 15-time Grammy Award winner will perform with his band at TempleLive starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees.

Tickets and more at https://fortsmith.templelive.com/.

ELSEWHERE

Soul Asylum performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland. The show is free. Go to soulasylum.com to RSVP. Coming up is Muddy Boots Line Dancing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Billy "Flash" Flashpohler performs at 5 p.m. and Silent Thunder at 9 p.m. Sept. 29; Back 2 Basics performs at 5 p.m. and D'Elegantz at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 in Lee Creek Tavern. The casino and hotel are at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

The Beach Boys perform a sold-out concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville.

Queens of the Stone Age perform with Viagra Boys and Jenny Beth at 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers.

Dyer Davis plays at 7:30 following Chris & Lolly at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 for the Levitt Amp Music Series in Riverfront Park in Fort Smith.

All of Her performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Uptown Frills in Mountainburg.

The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. 10th St., Fort Smith.

Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and Dan Dean perform at 6 p.m Sept. 30 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North in Winslow. ozarkfolkways.org

Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center in Huntsville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.