LIVE! Music: Shawn James rocks George’s in Fayetteville; QOTSA rocks Rogers Sept. 26; benefit for Porkchop Slim Sept. 30 in Bentonville

Shawn James brings a night of rock, R&B, folk, blues, gospel and metal to Fayetteville during his 27-date "I Want More Tour."

James has been touring with his voice and guitar since 2012 and has released several full-length albums, including "Deliverance," "Shadows," "A Place in the Unknown," and "The Dark & The Light." Joining him for his show at 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at George's Majestic Lounge will be Zack Sawyer on bass, Sage Cornelius on fiddle and Rob Kennedy on percussion.

The show will offer a variety of originals and choice covers -- from the explosive "Burn the Witch" and the plaintive "Through the Valley" to a dramatic take on REM's "Losing My Religion" and a quietly wistful rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"If you come see me play live and expect just one style or aspect of what I do," James says, "you may be surprised to learn that our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity and energy. I get bored easily, and I love to mix things up. Be ready and bring your ear plugs just in case."

Evan Bartals opens at 8 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets are $25-$150 at georgesmajesticlounge.com.

BENTONVILLE

Modeling performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 for the free Live on the Patio Concert Series at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61.

Phalco Toutman, DJ Oplex and Jasper Logan "Set The Bar" at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. Admission is free.

A jam benefit for local bluesman Brian "Porkchop Slim" Schooley starts at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27; musicians (especially singers and drummers) of all genres are welcome to perform, bring your own instruments. No cover charge, but 100% of the donations go to the family. Shane Dwight performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4; Blossom's Burlesque performs at 6 and 10 p.m. Oct. 6; Higher Arkies and Dr. Choice and the Bad Decisions perform Oct. 7; Simply Seger performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; Ozark Blues Society Blues Challenge is Oct. 14 (obsnwa.clubexpress.com); René Vaca performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 15; Songwriters in the Round continues with Patti Steel, Alyssa Galvan, Michael Tisdale and Skye Pollard at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com.

Rina Sawayama performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6; Wilco performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; and Wu-Tang Clan is comin' at ya at 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St.

The is the last season for Listening Forest by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, set to a custom soundtrack composed by electronic musician Scanner, happening from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday on the campus at Crystal Bridges Museum of Art. Learn more at crystalbridges.org/calendar/listening-forest-rafael-lozano-hemmer.

EUREKA SPRINGS

ROCKtoberfest with Deja Blues, The Retreads, Fight Dream, Blayd Law, Will Antonson Steele, The Salesman, Joesf Glaude and special performances by Cam "the" Poet Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at The Eureka Springs Adventure Park, 10 Mint Road. ROCKtoberfest returns after a five-year hiatus to help build Freedom Field at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs. Single day passes are $15, weekend passes are $25, and camping and music packages vary at qrockfm.com/events.

96 Miles play at 5 p.m. Sept. 28; March to August play at 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Amanda Hughey performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren.

Robert Cray performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1; The Hedgehoppers perform at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9 for the opening of the Original Ozark Folk Festival. Trout Fishing in America and Matt the Electrician play at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, and John Fulbright shares the stage with The Melissa Carper, Brennen Leigh, Kelly Willis Trio at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 for the festival at The Aud, 36 S. Main St.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Beach Boys with Mike Love, Bruce Johnston, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer perform a sold-out concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; Leanne Morgan performs sold-out shows at 7 p.m. Oct. 5-6; As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain and Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia happens at 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

Dime Box Duo will play from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29 at La Huerta on Crossover in Fayetteville.

John Doyle leads a workshop and gives a performance Sept. 27 at Folk School of Fayetteville. The workshop, "Guitar Backing for Irish Tunes," is from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and the concert is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. See folkschooloffayetteville.org for pricing and registration.

Trillium Salon Series Presents Sontag Shogun from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 in the event center at the Fayetteville Public Library. trilliumsalonseries.com.

Songwriters in the Garden continues at 6 p.m. with Patti Steel Sept. 28 and Pat Ryan Key on Sept. 30 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. in Fayetteville. (Pro-tip: bring your camp chair)

Living Room sessions with Kelly Hunte, Lake Mary and Jude Brothers happens at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; THEM THAR HILLS, a night of tales around the campfire with Brandon Weston, Gus Carlson and Eryn Brothers happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at The AM/PM Bar, 546 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Every Thursday from 7 to midnight is BYO Vinyl Night.

Avatar performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Chris Renzema Manna plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7; Cradle of Filth and Devildriver perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10; Death Grip plays at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13; Big Gigantic plays at 7:30 p.m Oct. 19; Bryan Callen performs at 8 p.m Nov. 3; Greensky Bluegrass happens at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15; The Head and the Heart and Yoke Lore play at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Kizomba Sundays with Keke and Skye start at 6 p.m. Sept. 24; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28; James "Daddy" Miller plays at 6 p.m. Oct. 3; Latin Dance Night starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 8; Tyler George plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; Rachel B Band performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

The Duane Stevens Band with The Black Diamonds and Conrad Lenzmeier perform starting at 8 p.m. Sept. 27; Shawn James and Evan Bartals play at 8 p.m. Sept. 28; The Cate Brothers perform at 6 p.m. followed by Steve 'n' Seagulls at 9 p.m. Sept. 29; ladies night on Dickson Street with The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute happens at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30. Coming up is Bucket Brigade featuring Modeling, Sad Palomino, Chrono Wizard, Peach Blush and Second Life starting at 8 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 for the 18 and older show at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

A special Welcome To Night Vale show starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive. (linktr.ee/onthemapshows)

Randall Shreve plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29; Logan Hogue & the Blank Checks play at 10 p.m. Sept. 28, 29 & 30; Indianna Watford plays at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Tin Roof, 430 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. tinrooffayetteville.com

Dylan Earl, Christopher Seymour and the Western Cosplay and South Texas Tweek perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; Holy Anvil Recording presents Morbid Vision, Chrono Wizard and Claw Marks American at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

HUNTSVILLE

Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, The 1oz Jig, Still on the Hill, Dominic Roy and more perform Oct. 20-22 for the Bear Hollow Hootenanny at Ozark Natural Science Center, 1905 Madison County Road 1305 in Huntsville. The weekend of music, activities and food is part of the nonprofit's annual fundraiser. Tickets and more information at nsc.us/events-1/2023-bear-hollow-hootenanny.

LOWELL

Greg Hahn performs comedy Sept. 29-30; up next are Shafi Hossain Oct. 6-7, Patrick Garrity Oct. 13-14, Esther Ku Oct. 20-21, Nick Griffen Oct. 27-28, Geoffrey Asmus Nov. 3-4 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

RIVER VALLEY

All of Her performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Uptown Frills in Mountainburg.

The Blackwood Quartet performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Stereo Blue plays at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; James Strong Band plays at 8 p.m Sept. 30; Rocky Horror Picking Show happens at 8 p.m. Oct. 6; The Swade Diablos play at 8 p.m. Oct. 7; Live Wire plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 13; War Pony performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at AJ's Oyster House, 115 N. Tenth St., Fort Smith.

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and at 7 p.m. Sept. 30; Jon Dooly performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 27; and Troy Edwards Band performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave., Suite 1, Fort Smith.

The Isaacs perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. in Fort Smith.

Funeral Suit and TV Preacher host DOG BITE and Blanket of M at 8 p.m. Oct. 14 at Cousins Music "Upstairs," 1604 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

Flatland Cavalry plays at 7 p.m. Oct. 20; Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27; Josh Abbott Band plays at 8 p.m. Nov. 3; Donnie Baker performs at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Soul Asylum performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland. The show is free. Go to soulasylum.com to RSVP. Coming up is Muddy Boots Line Dancing at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28; Billy "Flash" Flashpohler at 5 p.m. and Silent Thunder at 9 p.m. Sept. 29, Back 2 Basics at 5 p.m. and D'Elegantz at 9 p.m. Sept. 30 in Lee Creek Tavern. The casino and hotel are at 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla.

Savannah Dexter and Brabo Gator perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. majesticfortsmith.com.

Dyer Davis and opener Chris & Lolly perform on Sept. 30 for the Levitt Amp Music Series. Concerts start at 6 p.m. with headliners at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverfront Amphitheatre, 121 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets and their dogs. Concessions, vendors, a food truck and children's activities will be available. More information at 646downtown.com/levitt-amp-music-series.

WAKAAN art and music festival is Sept. 27-30 featuring lights and all sorts of EDM goodness with Barclay Crenshaw, LSDREAM, Claude VonStroke, ATYYA, Mersiv, TVBOO, Tripp St., Sully, Sonorous Sounds, SoDown, Ravenscoon, Jantsen, Champagne Drip and so many more at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark. Check the lineup and camping information at wakaanfestival.com.

ROGERS

Sons of Otis Malone perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 28; Funk Factory performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 29; JD Clayton and Jed Harrelson perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Railyard Live Concert Series on the Butterfield Stage next to Railyard Park, 101 E. Cherry St., Rogers. railyardlive.com.

Queens of the Stone Age perform with Viagra Boys and Jenny Beth at 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Koe Wetzel, Tanner Usrey and Wade Bowen perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29; Shinedown with Papa Roach and Spiritbox happens Oct. 5; ODESZA with TOKiMONSTA, QRTR and OLAN happens Oct. 6; The All-American Rejects with New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack and The Getup Kids starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 10; Sting with Joe Sumner close out the season at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road.

Blew Reed & The Flatheads play at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Music Depot, 206 W. Walnut St. musicmovesar.com/events

SPRINGDALE

A&E music opens for Branjae at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 for the LIVE! at Turnbow Concert Series at Turnbow Park on Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Stand-up comedy starts at 8 p.m. on Thursdays with Adam Bush Sept. 28; Shawna Blake Oct. 5; BradChad Porter with Derek Smith on Oct. 12; Edward Bell with Austin Black Oct. 19; Stephen Taylor on Oct. 26; Mark Masters Nov. 2; and Dwight Simmons on Nov. 9 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E Emma Ave.

Sip and Sing starts at 7 p.m. with The Atlantics on Sept. 30 and Jenna and the Soul Shakers on Oct. 6 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington St. tontitownwinery.com.

WINSLOW

Squirrel Jam starts at 5 p.m. Sept. 24; Daniel Moody, Jen Hajj and Dan Dean perform at 6 p.m Sept. 30; a square dance with caller Steve Green and a concert of traditional songs and ballads starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

