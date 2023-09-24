Local notes: OLLI visits museum; Fenix names director

Boys & Girls Club

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club received a three-year grant donation totaling $12,000 from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas, a subsidiary of Summit Utilities Inc.

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club will receive a $4,000 grant from Arkansas Oklahoma Gas in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Arkansas Oklahoma Gas's new multi-year community giving grant program allows the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club to launch programs that strengthen the social fabric of the communities it serves.

The multi-year grant funding will go to establishing Lego Robotics teams at the Evans, Goldtrap and Stephens Units.

Information: aogc.com/giving-program.

VA Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office holds its next Virtual Claims Clinic for Arkansas veterans from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28.

During the upcoming Virtual Claims Clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one with staff at the Little Rock VA Regional Office who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits.

Information: (501) 370-3829 or benefits.va.gov/benefits.

ESSA

The Eureka Springs School of the Arts has announced their 2023 Small Metals Artist in Residence, Dana Finimore. Finimore will be living on campus from mid-September to October with full-time access to the Small Metals Studio where she will be utilizing her time honing her craft and creating works of art. ESSA's residency programs offer practicing artists the ability to create undisturbed while enjoying the beautiful campus and the serene natural beauty of the Ozarks.

ESSA is hosting a Residency Reception and Art show from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 30. All are invited to view the work Finimore has created while staying on campus and are encouraged to attend an artist's talk at 4:30 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase Finimore's work, ask questions about her artistic process and mingle with fellow lovers of the arts. Light refreshments and snacks will be provided.

Information: essa-art.org.

Blood Drive

The city of Bentonville partners with Bentonville Community Blood Drive and Northwest Medical Center with the goal to recruit 150 citizens to donate blood for our community. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5-6 at both Bentonville City Hall, 305 S.W. A St., and Northwest Medical Center, 3000 Medical Center Parkway..

While supplies last, donors will receive a limited-edition 150th anniversary T-shirt, swag bag and free food. All donors will be entered to win two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 31.

Information: (479) 271-3122, bit.ly/3ZiNizB or email bbirchfield@bentonvillear.com.

Fenix Arts

Fenix Arts, an arts collective dedicated to supporting underrepresented artist communities in Northwest Arkansas, has announced the appointment of Lauren Embree as its inaugural executive director. This development marks a significant step in Fenix Arts' journey to empower local artists and enhance the cultural landscape of Fayetteville and beyond.

Information: fenixarts.org.

Giving Circle

The University of Arkansas Women's Giving Circle celebrated its 21st year of funding innovative projects, programs and research recently by awarding $110,000 at its annual fall voting event.

This year's funding brings the group's total to more than $1.8 million awarded since 2002.

This year's grant recipients were chosen from 18 proposals, with nine finalists selected through an online vote. Women's Giving Circle members heard presentations from the finalists as part of the event and then voted to select the winning programs. The amounts of the nine grants awarded this year ranged from $5,000 up to $20,000.

The recipients of funding this year include ArtSpark!, $20,000; SEAM Studio: Sewing Entrance Academy Mentorship Studio, $20,000; Know My ACES, $16,615; Advancing Adult Mental Health Education in Arkansas through Mental Health First Aid Training, $12,235; Efficient LNP-CRISPR Formulations for Gene Correction and Immune Evasion in Mouse Models of DMD, $11,800; The Incredible Years: Parenting Support and Guidance, $9,090; Physical activity as preventative medicine for cancer-induced muscle wasting, $8,000; LEAP: Learn Engineering After-School Programs, $7,260; and Girls Compose: A SHE Festival Program for Girls in Music Composition, $5,000.

Information: wgc@uark.edu.

Christmas parade

The city of Rogers, along with partners the Rotary Clubs of Rogers and First National Bank NWA are excited for the upcoming Rogers Christmas parade. Applications for floats are now being accepted. The parade will follow its customary route and take place on its traditional date, the first Friday in December. It is being organized by the Rotary Clubs of Rogers and is sponsored by First National Bank NWA. The parade will take place at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in downtown Rogers.

The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the event that showcases the community's holiday spirit. This will include managing float entries, parade lineup and judging. Categories for parade entries include floats (large vehicles, trucks and trailers) and non-floats (including marching or walking groups, cars and bands). The parade entry fee is $35 up to 100 feet, while all school bands are free.

Interested parties are invited to submit float entry applications now. The deadline for applications is Nov. 17. A paper application can be picked up and submitted at Rogers City Hall 301 W. Chestnut St. An online application can be completed online.

The Rogers Christmas Parade route begins at Fifth and Poplar streets and then leads through the heart of downtown, down First and Walnut streets.

Information: rogersar.gov/parade or rogersar.gov/FormCenter/Mayors-Office-Forms-12/Rogers-Christmas-Parade-2023-Float-Entry-237.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Sept. 25: Relax, Destress & Unwind With Quartz Crystal Singing Bowls. The calming sounds of the crystal bowls bathe the receiver in soothing vibrational resonance. OLLI office, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Sept. 26: Global Healthcare Systems -- How Does the U. S. Stack Up? Drake Airfield. 9 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers; Keep Your Head on a Swivel: Trends in College Athletics. OLLI Office, 1 to 3:30 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Sept. 27: Let's Visit An Old-Time Country Doctor Museum in Lincoln, 1 to 4 p.m. $19 members, $39 members with transportation, $34 nonmembers, $54 nonmembers with transportation.

Sept. 28: Organizational Skills 101. OLLI Office. 10 a.m. to noon. $19 members, $34 nonmembers; Learn the Basics of Balloon Art. OLLI Office, 1 to 3 p.m. $45 members, $60 nonmembers.

Sept. 29: Stroke Prevention & Treatment. Drake Airfield, 9 to 11 a.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Preschoolers at Primrose School of Rogers at Pinnacle Hills recently visited senior citizens at Pinnacle Groves by Abby Senior Living. As part of their Adopt-A-Grandparent program, the students spend time with residents at the local senior community each month. (Courtesy Photos)



